After the last publication on Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) in November, the company's latest numbers require another informed appraisal. The market has added another 7% to CHE's market value since the last report, driven by strong Q1 numbers, exceptional business economics and outstanding market dynamics that keep demand for its equity high, with just $15mm shares outstanding in its float. As a reminder, the firm operates through its 2 subsidiaries, VITAS Healthcare ("VITAS") and Roto-Rooter Group ("Roto-Rooter").

The two segments couldn't be more different, really. VITAS is a palliative care service provider that links licensed professionals to patients. Meanwhile, Roto-Rooter offers plumbing and drain cleaning services to >90% of the U.S. population through its residential and commercial branches.

This report will examine the performance of both segments in Q1 and then link back to CHE's long-term value drivers. Put simply, the firm continues to generate >$1 in market value from each $1 in its capital investments and compounds returns on these investments at long-term rates of 20–25%. Taking a 12% long-term hurdle rate, you simply cannot overlook these exceptional economic earnings that look set to drive value going forward. Net-net, I am bullish on the diversified health care services player and call for a $10Bn market valuation or $700 price target by FY'24.

Fig. 1

Data: Updata

Q1 Financial Results – Key Bullish Facts

CHE ran in with another strong set of quarterly earnings with growth observed throughout its diversified portfolio. One takeout that I've noted in recent quarters, is that management has refocused the company's return to normalized growth and operations after the pandemic. To that effect, it has seen a 73% total revenue expansion when comparing Q1 FY'23 to Q1 FY'19. Delving into the numbers, it's important to disaggregate CHE's operations as the sum of their parts:

1. VITAS

As a reminder, CHE acquired VITAS back in 2004. Since then, the acquisition has been accretive to earnings over its 19-year run, securing 11.1% CAGR over this time [Figure 2]. Looking to the quarter, VITAS embarked on a methodical expansion of capacity through new staff hires. Specifically:

200 licensed professionals were added to the workforce in Q1;

60% of these were licensed nurses, and this is a major tailwind in improving patient flow and patient outcomes;

Since it began the hiring and retention program last year, it has added another 475 licensed professionals to its books.

The statement this makes about CHE's ability to wade through the muddy-macro-waters is telling. Throughout all of 2022 and into 2023, labor headwinds have plagued health care providers ad infinitum. It has been a major headwind that's coincided with margin pressures given the added costs of labor these past 12-18 months. For some players, the trends have normalized, for others, not so much. Alas, CHE's rounding of the troops demonstrates the competitive advantages within its arsenal in my opinion.

With respect to VITAS P&L, CHE booked $310mm for the quarter, representing a reasonably quiet 380bps YoY increase. Looking to the business economics underlying the top-line, the contributing factors include:

Days of care provided saw 300bps upside on Q1 last year. On this, the average length of stay was ~100 days, median length of stay 15 days. This is a 4-day improvement from last year. It would be wise to count the c.3% tailwind from reimbursement rate (weighted across all regions). Avg. revenue/patient day up 100bps to $198 for the quarter Average daily census ("ADC") came in to 17,830 patients, up 300bps YoY or 2.3% (396 patients) sequentially. Total admissions down 2.1% from last year to 16,179. Despite the decline, the sequential improvement was 9.1% from Q4, so there's momentum building here. Notably, Medicare sequestration rates have been reinstated at the 2% rate for ~12 months now and VITAS recognized this headwind in Q1 as well.

Looking to VITAS' quarterly gross margin, it came in to 22.5%, impacted by Medicare cap limitations and its retention bonus program.

Fig. 2

Data: CHE Investor Presentation

2. Roto-Rooter

Moving onto the Roto-Rooter division, CHE booked $250mm in quarterly sales to claim an 8% YoY growth schedule. Further breakdown is in order to show the distribution of this.

Branch commercial revenue:

CHE came in with ~$60mm in quarterly branch commercial revenue in Q1. Here you're looking at a 10% growth over last year, which drove the bulk of revenue delta.

This was underscored by upsides across different segments: 1) drain cleaning increasing by 4%, 2) plumbing expanding by 10.7%, 3) excavation sales lifting 26.2%, and 4) water restoration, another 7.4% growth.

Branch residential revenue:

CHE saw ~$170mm in residential turnover for Roto-Rooter

This, a 7.5% growth in-line with the broad division.

The distribution of CHE's entire top-line (VITAS + Roto-Rooter) from FY'21-'22 is observed in Figure 3. Here the various segments are presented as a percentage of total revenue. As noted, the YoY percentages are flat between segments, but there's been ~100-200bps more weighting towards Roto-Rooter last year. For example, central support and COS lifted from 9.9% and 19.4% to 10.4% and 20.5% of total revenues in FY'21–'22 respectively.

Fig. 3

Data: CHE Investor Presentation

Additional Economic Characteristics

Aside from the quarterly breakdown, there are two additional investment drivers that need discussing here. The first relates to CHE's working capital management and cash collection. The second, the economic earnings it is generating for shareholders.

NWC density

The quarter-quarter workings in CHE's NWC density is one secret in the firm's power to throw off piles of cash to its shareholders. Looking at TTM values, it has routinely spun off ~$200–$300mm in FCF each period. Note, this is on just $50-$60mm in quarterly CapEx charge as well. So there's leverage to cash flow in this regard. Figure 4 shows CHE's negative NWC and subsequent cash conversion cycles. Here, the NWC is taken as the net operating assets per quarter, with the cash conversion cycle ("CCC") measured as the days sales outstanding less days payable outstanding. Key observations:

Whilst the negative NWC might seem alarming, firms can benefit from this when non-interest bearing liabilities are greater than current assets, such is the case with CHE. Given the firm's service-based revenue model, it collects cash fast – almost immediately in most instances. This creates a free source of financing from the firm's suppliers, etc., as CHE gets paid before it has to pay most purveyors. The firm has enjoyed this benefit over the last 10-years on a quarterly and annual basis. Looking to the calculations, the firm has collected cash at a rate of 2–4 days across the last 2-years, but saw this stretch up to 12 days last quarter.

These are incredibly attractive business economics in my opinion and present CHE in ripe position to compound earnings moving ahead. The fact it collects cash and puts it back to work so quickly is potentially one reason the market has drove its equity line higher without delay over the last 5-years. Looking forward, I believe the 10-12 day range in CCC is fair and doesn't present as a challenge to CHE's operating line.

Fig. 4

Data: Author, CHE 10-K's

Economic earnings

A firm creates value for shareholders when the value of $1 is more valuable in its hands than the investors. Other words, for investors, capital should be more productive in your company's hands than your own. Otherwise, why do you need them? The ability of firms to recycle profits back into future growth is key to my core investment psyche. Firms that do it well are rewarded with generous market premiums over time.

Economic earnings, those profits or losses above a respective hurdle rate, provide the most valuable insights to this. CHE's economic profits over rolling TTM periods dating back to 2020 are observed in Figure 5. Here, you can see the post-tax earnings against total capital CHE has at risk each quarter. The economic profits are shown on the right, calculated as CHE's quarter return on existing capital less the 12% hurdle rate. The same analysis is performed from 2013–TTM Q1 FY'23 to illustrate the long-term competitive advantage. It shows that:

Even with the 12% watermark, CHE has compounded earnings from the capital it has put to work at a 2–6% spread above this from 2021-date. The price response has been fitting, given the $87/share gain in market value over this time.

Results are even more impressive over the longer term. Whereas investors have enjoyed a 12% long-term market average return, CHE has pulled in double digit upsides on this from its own investments since 2016.

In that vein, CHE has converted a $335mm incremental investment since FY'18 into an additional $2.87Bn in market valuation to the time of writing.

It is difficult to walk past these kind of economic characteristics. The economic earnings continue piling on for CHE – and, equally pleasing, the pace of value-creation has been in the 13-17% range for more than 5 years now. The benefits of this to CHE's valuation upside are discussed in the section below.

Fig. 5

Data: Author, CHE 10-K's

Fig. 6

Data: Author, CHE 10-K's

Together, the points on NWC and economic earnings demonstrate to me CHE has high propensity to throw off the $200–$300mm in free cash to its shareholders each year, sporting the $1.52 forward dividend that's grown consecutively for 14 years in a row now. You combine this with the fact that cash is coming in at rapid pace and then being redeployed at 20–25% on an annual basis is the kind of economic moat the lord of any investment caste can sleep safely at night with.

Valuation

In valuing CHE one must provide a multi-layered analysis for the most informed opinion. Aside from the points raised thus far, I am bullish on CHE's valuation upside over the coming 12-months for several more reasons worth discussing here.

One, investors are paying $26 for every $1 in CHE's future earnings all whilst its market price rests above the 50, 100 and 200DMA's. The price momentum tells me investors are happy to continue paying this multiple for the time being and have been for years now. It trades just 2% below its 5-year average of 26.8x earnings at the time of writing. Extrapolating this forward, my opinion is that investors will commit capital at these ranges given the tremendous returns on capital that see CHE compounding earnings each period.

Two, presuming a 12% discount rate, the market expects tremendous earnings growth from CHE over an extended horizon at its current market value. This relates to the economic earnings discussed earlier:

For each $1 in incremental capital investment the firm makes, we should expect it to produce at least $1 in market value over time. By proxy, this would suggest it also produced market-beating returns on capital.

Consensus, to use one number, expects $336mm in FY'23 pre-tax income. Assuming no growth, this would value CHE at just $2.8Bn ($366/0.12 = $2,800).

My numbers aren't too off these estimates either. I am looking at c.$400mm, so would expect $3.3Bn for CHE in its steady-state.

Yet, you're being asked to pay $8.16Bn at the time of writing – overvalued, or evidence the market expects tremendous earnings growth?

I assume the latter, and note you're looking $980mm in after-tax profit, assuming no growth, 12% discount rate, getting to the $8.16Bn current cap ($980/0.12 = $8,166).

Taking the $366–$400mm, presuming the market is looking 5-years out, this calls for ~22.5% CAGR in earnings into FY'28 to get there ($400 x 1.225 = $980^5)/0.12 = $8,200).

Three, the exceptional returns on existing and new capital produced as a result of CHE's investment allocations means a lot for expectations going forward. Some might scoff at the 22.5% growth rates outlined just above. However, you need to consider these points before writing it off:

Taking a long-term analysis, CHE has averaged 23.9% annualized return on its capital investments from 2013–TTM 2023. Looking at the firm's CAGR in market value, since mid-May 2013, it has compounded at – surprise surprise, 23% per year. The fact it sees the 20–25% range in ongoing ROIC suggest these are reasonable expectations moving forward.

Rolling the c.24% average return onto the current $8.16Bn market cap and projecting this out to 2028 implies a market valuation is seen in Figure 8 of $10–$12.5Bn, over the next 2-years. For statistical relevance, you can see the trajectory of implied valuation, returns on invested capital and actual market value from 2013–TTM Q1 2023 in Figure 7. The implied valuation is simply one year's implied value to the next, compounded at the annual ROIC. It starts at the $1.25Bn in market cap in 2013, and walks from left to right up the page.

The most interesting thing about this model is the path of ROIC to actual market valuation. First, the annual ROICs CHE produced over this time plot to form a logarithmic/exponential curve. That in itself is a tremendous site in my opinion. Second, its growth in capital productivity is closely tied to market price, with 52% r-squared over this time. Looking ahead, I could see CHE trading at $10.5Bn cap or $700 per share by 2024/25 based on these growth assumptions.

Fig. 7

Note: Implied Market Value is the original market value taken in Year 1, then compounded on itself at the annual ROIC. The only "Actual" market data in the series is in year 1. (Data: Author)

Fig. 8

Data: Author,

In that vein, I believe CHE is fairly valued at the $10–$12.5Bn mark, representing $700–$833 per share, or 28–53% upside potential. These forward estimates support the buy thesis.

In short

To wrap it up in simple terms, it is all about CHE retaining capital from the profits it generates, reinvesting these at above-market rates, and generating additional free cash flow over time. The market has rewarded this process very handsomely with long-term gains. Looking forward, it is reasonable to expect the 20–25% ROIC average into 2028 in my opinion. Thinking in first principles, this implies substantial market price growth if it pulls through. Net-net, I am looking to long-term valuations of $700–$833 per share, or 28-52% upside potential at the time of writing. Reiterate buy.