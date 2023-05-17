ximushushu/iStock via Getty Images

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is a good speculative biotech play to look into. That's because it just recently released positive results from its phase 2b VOYAGE study, which used VK2809 for the treatment of patients with biopsy confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH]. In a prior Seeking Alpha article titled "Viking Therapeutics: Potential To Embolden Itself In NASH Space," I noted that results from this VOYAGE study were to be released in the 1st half of 2023. I'm happy to state that not only did this biotech achieve its timeline of reporting this data, but that it noted that the primary endpoint of this study was met with statistical significance.

The release of these results established that VK2809 is capable of reducing liver fat content compared to placebo. However, this sets up another catalyst which the company noted with the release of data, in that 52-week biopsy data from these NASH patients will be released in the 1st half of 2024. Not only does this biotech have the capability to provide investors with long-term gains with its VK2809 NASH drug, but it is seeing great promise in evaluating its dual incretin receptor agonist VK2735 for weight loss.

There are two approaches being taken here. One approach is that a phase 1 study was initiated using VK2735 for weight loss to find a way to develop a solid oral formulation of this drug. The second approach is that the company expects to initiate a phase 2 obesity trial by mid-2023. This could act as another catalyst for traders/investors to look forward to. With proof of concept in liver fat reduction being established in the phase 2b VOYAGE Study, plus 52-week biopsy data to be released in the 1st half of 2024, these are the reasons why I believe that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a good speculative biotech play to look into.

Latest NASH Data Points Towards Next Major Inflection Point

As I noted above, Viking Therapeutics released positive results from its phase 2b VOYAGE study, which used VK2809 for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH]. This is going to be a large market opportunity for the biotech, should it eventually get this drug to market for this patient population. It is expected that the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market will reach $16.3 billion by 2030. This mid-stage study compared the use of VK2809 versus placebo in this patient population.

In order for patients to be recruited into this study, they needed to have biopsy confirmed NASH and fibrosis, with at least 8% of liver fat content as measured by MRI-PDFF. What is MRI-PDFF? This is an imaging biomarker tool which is capable of measuring liver fat content, so that a liver biopsy would not be done at this point. The reason why is because the data that was just released was to measure liver fat content reduction of drug compared to placebo. The primary endpoint of this study was to evaluate the change in liver fat content from baseline to week 12 between VK2809 versus placebo. With respect to the highest dose of 10 mg VK2809, the primary endpoint was achieved with statistical significance in that an average 52% mean relative change in liver fat reduction was achieved. This, compared to only 16.6% of patients who were given placebo.

The primary endpoint was achieved with statistical significance with the highest dose of 10 mg of drug with a p-value of p<0.0001. It was also noted that up to 85% of patients experienced at least a 30% relative reduction in liver fat content in this study. This sets up the 52-week biopsy data, which is the next major catalyst that traders/investors should expect.

The 52-week biopsy data, which is a more invasive to measure liver damage, is expected to be released in the 1st half of 2024. A liver biopsy is more invasive than other tests, as it requires a doctor to make a small cut on the neck and then use a needle to make a small hole into the jugular vein. From there, the doctor inserts a thin flexible tube [catheter] through the veins to the liver. Lastly, a biopsy needle will run through the catheter so that a tissue sample can be taken. As you can see, for the first part of a NASH study, measuring liver fat reduction with MRI-PFF is preferred first. Regardless, a biopsy is going to be done for all patients at 52 weeks to measure liver fibrosis.

Hopefully, Viking achieves positive biopsy data, because it will reinforce all other prior liver fat reduction data which it has released to date. There is another catalyst for traders/investors in 2023 to look forward to still. It is stated that the company will release the results from the phase 2b VOYAGE study at an upcoming medical meeting this year.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Viking Therapeutics had $135.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2023. It believed that it would have enough cash to fund its operations until at least June 30, 2024.

However, with having such limited cash on hand, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. chose to raise additional cash. It was able to enact a public offering of common stock, which closed on April 3, 2023. This offering resulted in gross proceeds of $287.5 million, which greatly boosts its cash position. Including this newly added cash with the public offering, plus prior cash, it ended Q1 of 2023 with $406 million cash on hand.

With this newly completed offering in April 2023, I believe that it won't need to enact another cash raise at all this year. If Viking Therapeutics, Inc. does need to raise additional cash, then it may choose to do so at some point in the 2nd half of 2024.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that traders/investors should be aware of before investing in Viking Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the 52-week NASH biopsy data, which is expected to be released in the 1st half of 2024. Even though this biotech achieved statistical significance relating to mean relative change in liver fat of VK2809 compared to placebo, there is no guarantee that this will translate to improved livers for these patients, once the 52-week biopsy data is released.

The second risk to consider would be with respect to VK2735, which is being developed as a weight loss drug. For starters, there is no guarantee that it will be able to develop an oral formulation of this drug. Secondly, even though positive results were achieved in the phase 1 study, there is no assurance that a similar outcome will be achieved with the soon to be initiated phase 2 study using VK2735.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a good speculative biotech play to look into. That's because it was able to achieve the primary endpoint of liver fat reduction of VK2809 compared to placebo, in the phase 2b VOYAGE study. What remains now is another major catalyst, which is expected in the 1st half of 2024. This is when the biotech will release 52-week biopsy data from this phase 2b VOYAGE study.

In addition, it has shown promise in using VK2735 as a weight loss drug in a phase 1 study. It demonstrated up to 6% placebo-adjusted mean weight loss, along with promising safety and tolerability. With such initial proof of concept data on hand, it has chosen to initiate a phase 2 study using VK2735 as a weight loss drug in mid-2023.

With the primary endpoint being met for the phase 2b VOYAGE study using VK2809 for NASH patients, plus the 52-week biopsy data to be released in the 1st half of 2024 from the very same study, these are the reasons why I believe that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. stock is a good speculative biotech play to look into.