Debt Ceiling: Power Of The Purse And An Irresponsible Child

The Power of the Purse

The US Constitutional gives the US Congress what's known as the Power of the Purse. Specifically, Article I, Section 8 gives Congress the authority to "lay and collect taxes" and the power "to borrow money on the credit of the United States." The executive branch (the president) cannot impose taxes or borrow funds on its own authority. These powers belong to the legislative branch (Congress).

The fiscal deficit and the debt ceiling

The US Government collects taxes and uses the tax revenues to support government spending. When government spending exceeds tax revenues, the government needs to borrow money by selling bonds, and runs a fiscal deficit. As previously explained, Congress must approve each time the government borrows money.

In fact, until 1917, Congress did have to approve each time the US Treasury needed to borrow money. However, to easily facilitate WW1 spending, and to avoid the approval process for each new debt, Congress decided to preapprove the fixed amount of debt the US Treasury can issue - that fixed amount is what's known today as "the debt ceiling."

Once that "debt ceiling is reached," Congress preapproves the new fixed amount of debt that the US Treasury can borrow - or raises the debt ceiling. The new debt is used to finance the already committed government spending, as approved by the previous legislation.

An irresponsible child

Normally, the increase in the debt ceiling is just a technicality. However, under certain circumstances, the increase in the debt ceiling can become a heated issue.

As an analogy, assume that a parent preapproves a certain amount of credit card debt for a child in college. Once the child's spending reaches this preapproved credit limit, the child comes and asks for more credit. However, the credit card statement shows that the child has been buying alcohol with the credit card, and spending way too much on partying and shopping.

So, what should a parent do in this situation? Extend the new credit under the condition that the child spends less, and does not buy alcohol? Or deny the new credit and tell a child to get a job?

The point is, when Congress views government spending as excessive and unproductive, Congress has a constitutional right not to approve more debt, or approve more debt ceiling under certain conditions.

Bipartisan and moderate?

It's important to emphasize that the increase in the debt ceiling is used to approve the US Treasury to borrow to finance programs already committed by the government. And that's the key.

The US government system of checks and balances, such as the debt ceiling provision, functions as long as the legislation is moderate and bipartisan. The debt ceiling becomes an issue when the legislation is heavily partisan and leans to the extreme. (The child is irresponsible.)

When one party has full control of Congress and holds the Executive Office, it can pass heavily partisan legislation. However, when the opposition gains control of the House, it could try to block that legislation by denying the credit to implement the programs viewed as extreme.

This has never happened before. The debt ceiling has been raised more than 70 times since 1960. And that's because Congress had been generally moderate - center left, center right. The economy had always been the priority over ideology, and no party would have ever risked the government default.

The 2011 debt ceiling debate

The Global Financial Crisis of 2008 triggered the polarization of the US political spectrum, with the move from the center toward the extreme left and extreme right.

The Democrats won the White House in 2008 with the Obama Administration and gained the control of Congress. However, Republicans took control of the House in the 2010 Midterms, and tried to block the Obama legislation by initially refusing to increase the debt ceiling.

However, the Republican counterproposal in 2011 was somehow weak, trying to reform Medicare, which was very unpopular with seniors. Thus, the debt ceiling was increased with the compromise.

The 2023 debt ceiling debate

Unfortunately, the polarization of the US political spectrum has continued, with further moves toward the extreme right and extreme left. We possibly have the most ideologically divided Congress ever.

Similarly to the 2011 case, in the 2020 elections, Democrats won the White House with the Biden Administration and won the full control of Congress. However, Republicans took the control of the House after the Midterms. Now, the Republicans have the opportunity to block the programs passed exclusively by Democrats, which they view as extreme. In fact, this is their Constitutional duty.

These deeply polarized parties are now supposed to compromise on the debt ceiling like in 2011, or otherwise, the US will default. Note, the 2011 compromise was bipartisan. The House passed a bipartisan bill by a vote of 269-161. 174 Republicans and 95 Democrats voted "yes" - 66 Republicans and 95 Democrats voted "no."

However, the probability of a compromise is very small now in 2023. Given the more extreme political polarization, it will very hard to pass a moderate, bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. Democrats are unlikely to accept any reductions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which is heavily weighted on clean energy, and unlikely to accept any changes to the safety net programs.

Further, the US fiscal situation is much worse now, compared to 2011. US Federal Debt is now over 120% of GDP, and it was under 100% of GDP in 2011. In fact, before the 2008 financial crisis, the US Federal Debt was around 60% of GDP. Republicans had the right to question US fiscal sustainability and reliance on debt in 2011, and even more so in 2023. Thus, they will not compromise with anything other than the commitment to a significant cut in spending.

Implications

The US 1-Year Credit Spreads have been at record highs, suggesting that the bond market is increasingly worried about the probability of US default. Even so, the market is still underestimating the true risk of the US default in June 2023, which I view as more likely than the compromise at this point. Obviously, as the deadline approaches, moderate policymakers will push for the compromise, but these moderates could be outweighed by their more extreme peers.

The default by itself could force the US Government to prioritize payments, as some will be missed or delayed. The financial markets are the most concerned with the interest and principal payments on US Treasury Bonds (NASDAQ:TLT) and Bills (NASDAQ:SHY). As long as the US Treasury does not default on the bonds, the financial markets could continue to operate normally, although the volatility could be high.

But the problem here is again the progressive left - will they agree to keep paying the investors, which include China and other foreign nations, while delaying or missing payments for the safety net recipients?

The default on US Treasury Bonds could cause the catastrophe everybody is talking about. The global financial markets would freeze. It would be a liquidity and solvency shock at the same time, much bigger than the 2020 and 2008 cases.

And the major problem is that there is no end in sight until the compromise is made. The 14th amendment solution or any unilateral Biden solution would cause a Constitutional crisis, and make the situation worse.

This is the preliminary analysis, and we all need to read the "tea leaves" to see what's coming next. And time is running out.