Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bid Farewell To Intel, And Buy These High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Instead

May 20, 2023 7:45 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)PM, BTI, ESS6 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Historical data is very clear. When the dividend is cut, it's time to sell.
  • Dividend growth stocks have outperformed dividend cutters 18 times over the last 50 years. It's the difference between $1 becoming $17 adjusted for inflation, or $0.94.
  • Intel Corporation has been struggling for years with its turnaround efforts and is now on its 2nd attempt in as many years.
  • Intel slashed its dividend by 66%, and analysts expect -$25 billion in free cash flow through 2025 to cause it to cut the dividend twice more, a total of 24%.
  • Intel's turnaround is expected to succeed, but analysts expect only bond-like 5% long-term total returns. In fact, bonds have outperformed Intel for the last 20 years. And Intel has underperformed the chip sector for 22 years. It's time to bid farewell to Intel and buy two high-yield dividend aristocrat bargains before the recession hammers Intel even more.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Clock with words Time to Sell. Business time. Buy and sell concept. Stock market trade 3d illustration..

JuSun

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wed, May 17th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

U.S. companies rarely cut their dividends, only as a last resort.

x

DK Research Terminal

When it comes to dividends, we're a nation of Rockefellers.

Do you know

x

Wide Moat Research

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Goldman Sachs, Moody's, US Treasury

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

YCharts

x

Daily shot

x

JustETFs

x

Gurufocus Premium

x

Morningstar

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Morningstar

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

Statista

x

Grandview Research

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

Daily Shot

ESS IR

investor presentation

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

Ycharts

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
104.39K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Intel's dividend is expected to be cut another 24% in the next two years. It's long-term return potential is 5%, less than bonds, which it has underperformed for the last 20 years.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.