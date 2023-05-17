Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Presents at Barclays Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum Conference (Transcript)

May 17, 2023 1:15 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.39K Followers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Barclays Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum Conference May 17, 2023 10:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Gabrielle Rabinovitch - Interim CFO, SVP of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. Very honored to welcome Gabrielle Rabinovitch, interim CFO, SVP of Investor Relations and Treasurer of PayPal for a chat with us today. Gabrielle it’s always a pleasure to talk with you. And I hope you're doing okay today.

Gabrielle Rabinovitch

Thanks for having me.

Ramsey El-Assal

Maybe we'll just jump right in. As we gain a little bit of distance from the pandemic, obviously, macro trends are kind of tricky. It's a noisy environment. You've got discretionary versus nondiscretionary services versus goods. It's a tough time to get a really crystalized view of what's kind of impacting the business. So what's the latest view from you guys on just macro trends and maybe you can lean into like what's kind of contemplated in guidance?

Gabrielle Rabinovitch

Yes, you bet. Well, great to be here. We reported our first quarter results last week. And what we really spoke to is that we saw a much stronger macro environment in the first quarter than we'd expected. And so on a branded basis, our business accelerated about 200 basis points to 6.5% branded checkout growth globally, and then our unbranded business actually also accelerated about 1 point, so grew 30% in the first quarter after growing about 29% in Q4. And so overall, we actually saw a much more benign environment than the one that we contemplated. And when we started the year, we talked about expecting to see some deceleration of top line performance in the back half of the year. Part of that was just some lapping of some impacts but it was also this idea that the overall macro continued to have some real visibility issues. What we

