Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Management Presents at 2023 BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference (Transcript)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) 2023 BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference Transcript May 17, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Chris Cuddy - Senior Vice President and President, Carbohydrate Solutions

Vikram Luthar - Senior Vice President and CFO

Analysts

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Strelzik

All right. We are thrilled to have ADM with us today to discuss its strategy for realizing sustainable long-term growth. ADM has executed on the strategy through improvements to its portfolio mix, capital deployment, returns and operations, enabling it to capitalize on opportunities through a challenging operating environment, and now, ADM has enhanced its focus on innovation and productivity to drive enduring value creation.

We are joined by Vikram Luthar, ADM CFO. Vikram was appointed CFO over a year ago and is approaching, I believe, his 20th year with ADM, having served in a number of financial leadership positions prior to being named to his current role. We also have Chris Cuddy, President of the Carbohydrate Solutions business, a role in which he’s responsible for ADM’s Global Sweeteners and Starches, Ethanol and Wheat Milling businesses. We are excited to have you both. Thank you very much for joining us.

And with that, I will hand it over to Vikram for some opening remarks.

Vikram Luthar

Thank you. Can you hear me? Thanks, Andrew. It’s good to be back here again this year. It is an exciting time for us at ADM. We have significantly transformed the business over the last decade and extended our value chain closer to our customers by building out our Nutrition business.

We have aligned our portfolio and our global asset footprint for growth, driven by three enduring trends of food security, sustainability, and health and well-being. Our strategy, disciplined capital allocation, as well as effective execution even in very dynamic market conditions that we

