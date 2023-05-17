Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GitLab: Appealing Growth, But Too Dilutive To Buy

May 17, 2023 2:32 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)3 Comments
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
893 Followers

Summary

  • GitLab has been growing exceptionally well, maintaining very high-double digit growth.
  • However, the company's capital structure is heavily reliant on equity financing, and GitLab has continued to dilute shareholders while also issuing plenty of stock-based compensation.
  • Also worth noting is that this has remained consistent even when the company did not appear to need the cash from equity issuance to continue operating.
  • As such it is clear to me that this company is likely being operated irrespective of shareholder returns.
  • These factors, combined with a lack of profitability and cash flow, make this stock one to avoid unless there is a material change in its fundamentals.

Abstract Information Blocks

BlackJack3D/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is a container software company. While software containers have technically been around for some time (UNIX, 1979) they are seeing a resurgence in popularity and applicability in the cloud computing era. Indeed, they are particularly

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
893 Followers
Investment analyst and prop trader primarily covering the technology sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.