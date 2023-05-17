Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Digital Euro

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.61K Followers

Summary

  • The financial world is becoming more and more digital, and this trend will dominate the future of money.
  • Central bank digital currencies are being developed all over the world, and it is important for us to learn as much as we can about them and how they function.
  • Right now, there are at least 40 governments that are investigating digital currencies and are in various stages of putting them into place.
  • Nothing is really seriously wrong with our current system. So, in effect, we are looking for a solution to the "cash"-based system we now have almost solely due to the changing technology.
  • The world is becoming digital. Money and finance is becoming digital. Period.

CBDC coin on white background

kertlis

One hears a lot today about the possibility of digital currencies, but, at the same time, little real detail comes out about what is going on in the world of digital currencies.

If one would like to read a

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.61K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.