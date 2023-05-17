Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alcoa Corporation (AA) BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference (Transcript)

May 17, 2023 1:37 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference May 17, 2023 3:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Roy Harvey - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lawson Winder - BofA Securities

Lawson Winder

For those of you just joining us anyhow, just welcome to day two of our 40th Annual Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference.

It's my great pleasure to have with me here Alcoa's President and CEO, Roy Harvey. Roy, I know you've prepared some statements and comments that you'd like to make to kick things off. I will turn the podium over to you, and I look forward to discussing things in more detail.

Roy Harvey

Perfect. And thank you, Lawson, and I truly appreciate everybody for coming to listen to our fireside chat. So I just want to start with just a few general reflections on who we are as Alcoa. Why I'm pretty enthusiastic? Obviously, it's my job to be enthusiastic, but why I think Alcoa helps to address some of the challenges the world faces for tomorrow. So I'll make that relatively quick, and we'll jump right into questions-and-answers.

Let me start out, I've been with Alcoa now for about 23-years. The reason I love the company, I love the commodity, aluminum is not easy or aluminium better said here in Europe. It's not easy. But in the end, it's an important part of what this world needs. From an Alcoa perspective, we start off from values. We've tried to do things the right way. And because we have 130-years of legacy in history, we have an opportunity to show the entire cycle of a facility from birth all the way down to repurposing and then to be able to deliver those that area that land back to communities, back to countries to be redeveloped in different ways.

