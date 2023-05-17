genkur

In my initial write-up of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), I said, "I would be more interested in starting a long position in the mid to upper $20s, given some of the risks the company could face." With the stock now trading in the upper $20s, let's take a closer look at its most recent results and why the stock is down.

Fiscal Q3 Results

For fiscal Q3, AEHR reported revenue of $17.2 million, up 13% from a year ago. That edged past analyst estimates calling for revenue of $17.0 million.

Gross margins came in at 51.6%, up 970 basis points year over year or up 300 basis points excluding a one-time adjustment for obsolete inventory. On a sequential basis, gross margins slipped -180 basis points due to product mix and less favorable freight costs.

Net income was $4.1 million, or 14 cents per share, versus $2.2 million, or 8 cents per share. Adjusted EPS, which takes out stock comp, was 16 cents, 2 cents ahead of the analyst consensus.

Bookings were recorded at $33.3 million, while its backlog was $31.6 million at quarter end.

Through the first nine months of its fiscal year, AEHR has generated $4.1 million in operating cash flow. Free cash flow is $4.0 million.

Turning to its balance sheet, AEHR ended the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $42.8 million. It has zero debt. During the quarter, the company sold 208,917 shares at an average price of $34.78 per share through at-the-market offerings. It has $17.7 million remaining under its ATM.

Discussing the silicon carbide market and new orders of its earnings call, CEO Gayn Erickson said:

"Let me start with the increasing momentum we're seeing in wafer level test and burn-in for silicon carbide. Companies are adding significant capacity in silicon carbide semiconductors to address the incredible forecasted demand, particularly for the electric vehicle and electric vehicle charger markets. The silicon carbide market for electric vehicles and its supporting infrastructure requirements are growing at a tremendous rate. Forecast from William Blair estimate that the silicon carbide market for devices in electric vehicles alone, such as traction inverters and onboard chargers is expected to grow from 119,000 6-inch equivalent silicon carbide wafers for EVs in 2021 to more than 4.1 million 6-inch equivalent wafers in 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 48.4%. This equates to almost 35x larger in 2030 than in 2021. Also, 6-inch equivalent silicon carbide wafers for other markets such as solar, industrial and other electrification infrastructure are expected to grow to at least another 3 million wafers by 2030. This expands our silicon carbide test and burn-in market even more. "During the quarter, our second major silicon carbide semiconductor customer moved from an initial FOX-NP dual wafer test and burn-in system of ours used for engineering and device qualification to purchasing their first FOX-XP systems to be used for production test and burn-in other silicon carbide wafers. Last week, we announced a follow-on order from this customer for production quantities of our WaferPak full wafer Contactors, which will begin shipping this quarter to be used with these systems in production. We believe this customer who serves several significant markets, including the electric vehicle industry as well as other industrial applications will purchase a large number of our FOX-XP systems to meet the publicly announced significant increase in plant capacity and revenue growth over the next several years and to end of the decade."

Erickson also touted the gallium nitride market, saying the company is engaged in several semiconductor suppliers and that it also got a firm commitment from a large multinational company to move forward with a full wafer-level evaluation. The CEO said GaN can expand its total addressable market in a meaningful way.

Looking ahead, the company said it was comfortable with its full-year guidance for revenue of between $60-70 million, which would be growth of 18-30%. It also continues to believe that bookings growth will be faster than revenue growth.

CFO Kenneth Spink also announced his retirement. He will stay on until after the fiscal year reporting period and until a replacement is found. Spink has been CFO of the company for 15 years, as has been CFO since 2015. He is 58 years old, and he noted that his wife retired a few years ago.

Overall, the quarter from AEHR was solid. Results were pretty much in line, while bookings were very strong, boding well for future growth. The market for SiC continues to look bright, while the GaN market adds additional optionality.

Valuation

AEHR currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 37.6x the FY24 (ending May) consensus of $28.5 million. Based on FY25 EBITDA projections of $41.3 million, it trades at a 19x multiple. Note that its EBITDA estimates are down slightly since I last wrote about the stock, as are its multiples given the lower stock price.

On a PE basis, the company trades at 27x the FY24 consensus of $1.02.

Revenue is projected to grow 27% this fiscal year, accelerating to 58.5% next year and 45% in FY2025.

As I noted in my previous article, I don't think a ~30x forward EBITDA multiple is out of line for valuing AEHR given its growth. That multiple still gets you to a price target of about $45.

Conclusion

AEHR stock sold off on the news that its CFO was retiring. Given the lumpiness of the semi-equipment space, a solid CFO is important. However, there was nothing alarming about Spink's announcement in my view, and I think the sell-off was an over-reaction.

The stock has regained some ground from its recent lows but remains in that mid to high $20s range where I thought the shares were attractive. While there will be some lumpiness in the business, there are a lot of silicon carbide facility expansions coming, which will need testing equipment. It won't be a straight line, as evidenced by the issues SiC semiconductor Wolfspeed (WOLF) is having ramping its capacity as it tries to move to 200 mm wafers. But increased capacity is coming from the likes of WOLF, STMicroelectronics (STM), and others, and AEHR will be there to supply the needed test equipment.

It's also worth noting that AEHR is not solely reliant on the SiC market. While SiC will be its primary growth driver, it also announced a nice order - possibly from Intel (INTC) - in the silicon photonics integrated circuits market that will be shipped in its fiscal Q1.

The stock is a "Buy" at around current levels for long-term growth-oriented investors that are willing to ride some volatility.