Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference (Transcript)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference May 17, 2023 4:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Randy Smallwood - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lawson Winder - Bank of America

Lawson Winder

Next we'll feature Wheaton Precious Metals, another huge player in the sector, that is, in this case, entirely focused on the streaming as opposed to the royalty side of the business. And that is responsible for actually creating the royalty business ready. You're involved in that. Sorry, in the streaming business. You're involved in creating the streaming business, which has now become sort of the linchpin of the industry and where all the big transactions are done. So I'm pleased to have with me here today, Randy Smallwood, who is President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. Randy, welcome to Barcelona.

Randy Smallwood

Thank you so much, Lawson. Really enjoy being back here.

Lawson Winder

Fantastic. I wanted to start off with this same question I started off with Paul, which is the gold price. It's had a fantastic start to the year. One of the best starts in the last decade. I think investors are getting bullish. It seems that the mood among corporates are quite bullish. What's your view from here? What do you see as the drivers?

Randy Smallwood

Well, it's hard not to be optimistic, if you look at the fundamentals out there, from the perspective of gold versus other currencies, versus fiat currencies in today's world. I think a lot of the events that we've seen over the last couple of years have just really pushed us towards society having even more of a need in terms of investing into the gold space. I chair the World Gold Council. And, of course, the efforts that we've put into in terms of educating central banks

