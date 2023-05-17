Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recession? Maybe In Production, But Outweighed By Still-Strong Employment

New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • The latest data on manufacturing and wholesale sales, and industrial production, indicate a substantial likelihood that these have peaked.
  • But real personal income and employment have continued to grow.
  • Fed rate hikes have finally caused total housing construction and employment to turn down, but not nearly enough to be significant yet.
  • But lower gas prices, and pent-up hiring demand from spending on services are keeping a larger share of the economy growing still.

Salesman showing car to customer in a car dealership

FG Trade

Introduction

Several months ago, I wrote in some detail about why, almost 6 months after both the long and short leading indicators had turned negative, no recession had appeared.

In that article, I noted 3 reasons: (1) the decline in gas

Industrial production, real final sales, real retail sales

Industrial production, real final sales, real retail sales (FRED)

Total sales with revisions

Total sales with revisions (FRED)

Real final sales vs. estimate

Real final sales vs. estimate (FRED)

YoY industrial production and real final sales

YoY industrial production & real final sales (FRED)

Real personal income and nonfarm payrolls

Real personal income and nonfarm payrolls (FRED)

YoY producer and consumer prices

YoY producer and consumer prices (FRED)

Producer and consumer prices ex-shelter since June 2022

Producer and consumer prices ex-shelter since June 2022 (FRED)

Gas and oil prices

Gas and oil prices (FRED)

Long term view real retail sales YoY

Long term view real retail sales YoY (FRED)

Real retail sales YoY

Real retail sales YoY (FRED)

Leading sectors of employment

Leading sectors of employment (FRED)

Real personal spending on goods vs. goods employment

Real personal spending on goods vs. goods employment (FRED)

Real personal spending on services vs. services employment

Real personal spending on services vs. service employment (FRED)

YoY growth in real spending on services vs. services employment

YoY growth in real spending on services vs. services employment (FRED)

Residential units under construction; residential construction jobs

Residential units under construction; residential construction jobs (FRED)

Long term view residential construction vs. construction jobs

Long term view residential construction vs. construction jobs (FRED)

This article was written by

New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
3.98K Followers
New Deal democrat As a professional who started an individual investor for almost 30 yeas ago, I quickly focused on economic cycles and the order in which they typically proceed. I have been writing about the economy for nearly 15 of those years, developing several alternate systems that include mid-cycle, long leading, short leading, coincident, lagging and long lagging indicators. I also focus particularly on their effects on average working and middle class Americans.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.