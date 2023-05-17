Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

8x8, Inc.: Too Cheap To Pass Up

May 17, 2023 3:15 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.55K Followers

Summary

  • The financial performance has improved dramatically in many ways in my view. Net losses have shrunk, suggesting a positive relationship between revenue and operating profits.
  • In spite of this, the shares are trading near historical lows. We've been told by credible sources to be greedy when others are fearful.
  • I'm taking a small, speculative position in this stock. Don't buy if you can't afford to lose this capital, as there's no way to know when the market will turn.
Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

I thought I'd review the shares of 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) for a few reasons. First, the company has published financials since I last looked at the stock, and I feel compelled to review them. Second, the shares have dropped massively in price, and that has

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.55K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGHT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

By the time this article is published, I will have bought 1,000 shares of the stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.