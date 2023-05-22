Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IGBH Vs. IGLB: Hedging A Bond Portfolio Smooths The Ride

Retired Investor
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF invests based on the BlackRock Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond Index.
  • The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF invests based on the ICE BofA 10+ Year US Corporate Index.
  • This article reviews both ETFs and their underlying index. In the Portfolio strategy section, I show how bonds can enhance certain features of an investor’s portfolio.
  • For investors liking investment-grade corporate bonds in the unknown interest-rate environment, I give the IGBH ETF a Buy rating for its results compared to the IGLB ETF.
Man Stressing Over A Bond Bear Market

DNY59

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Wouldn't bond investors like to have both higher returns and lower risk if they could find an ETF that generated both of those investment goals? So far, this seems possible

Chart
Data by YCharts

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

ishares.com IGBH

Interest Rate Hedged

ishares.com IGBH sectors

Long-Term Corporate Bond

ishares.com IGBH maturities

hedged bond ETF

ishares.com IGBH ratings

ishares.com

ishares.com; compiled by Author

IGBH ticker

seekingalpha.com IGBH DVDs

IGBH ETF

seekingalpha.com IGBH scorecard

Chart
Data by YCharts

indices.theice.com

indices.theice.com

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

ishares.com IGLB

10+ Year Investment Grade

ishares.com IGLB sectors

corporate bond ETF

ishares.com IGLB ratings

investment-grade bonds

ishares.com IGLB maturities

ishares ETFs

ishares.com; compiled by Author

IGLB ticker

seekingalpha.com IGLB DVDs

IGLB ETF

seekingalpha.com IGLB scorecard

Portfolio Visualizer

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

stocks vs bonds

PortfolioVisualizer.com

SPY ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

This article was written by




Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

