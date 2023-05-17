Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Stock: Reiterating Strong Buy

May 17, 2023 3:28 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)4 Comments
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • In spite of its Q1 earnings miss, Tesla, Inc. continues to break its own records, and the company's automotive models are becoming bestsellers across the globe.
  • I see Tesla's price war as a mighty weapon to unlock long-term sustainable cash inflows.
  • My valuation analysis suggests Tesla stock is still massively undervalued.

Tesla Reports Quarterly Earnings

Investment thesis

I shared my initial bullish analysis on the Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock two months ago. The stock has underperformed the broad market since then, delivering a 7.72% decline compared to more than 5% growth for the S&P

Tesla coverage by Dair Sansyzbayev

Tesla earnings summary

Tesla's unmatched profitability

Tesla's balance sheet compared to competitors

Tesla model Y became leader in germany

Tesla's quarterly revenue by segments

Tesla DCF scenario 1

Tesla DCF scenario 2

Tesla DCF scenraio 3

Tesla valuation ratios

Dair Sansyzbayev
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

