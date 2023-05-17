Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 2:32 PM ETArqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ), ARQQW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.39K Followers

Arqit Quantum's (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Williams - Founder, Exec. Chairman & CEO

Nick Pointon - CFO & Exec. Director

Conference Call Participants

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright

Jim Shelton - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. On today's call, we will be referring to the press release issued this morning that details the company's first half of fiscal year end 2023 results, which can be downloaded from the company's website at arqit.uk. At the end of the company's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period for selected equity research analyst. [Operator Instructions]

Finally, a recording of the call will be available on the Investors section of the company's website later today. Please note that this webcast includes forward-looking statements, statements about the company's beliefs and expectations containing words such as may, will, could, believe, expect, anticipate, and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and are based on assumptions and beliefs as of today. The company encourages you to review the Safe Harbor statements, risk factors and other disclaimers contained in today's press release, as well as in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which identifies specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements.

The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after this webcast. The company also notes that on this call, it may be discussing non-IFRS financial information. The company is providing that information as a supplement to information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or IFRS. You can find a reconciliation of these metrics to the company's reported IFRS results in the reconciliation tables provided in today's earnings release.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.