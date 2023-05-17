Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Presents at SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

May 17, 2023 2:39 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
SA Transcripts
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference May 17, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christine McCarthy - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Rita Ferro - President Advertising Sales and Partnerships

Conference Call Participants

Michael Nathanson - MoffettNathanson LLC

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Great. Welcome back, everyone. Thanks for being here. Before we get started, I'm in charge of giving the Walt Disney Company forward-looking statements, okay? So certain statements today, including statements about the company's plans, expectations, strategy or business prospects, and other statements that are not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements under securities laws.

The statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions regarding the future, and management does not undertake any obligation to update them. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results expressed or implied in light of a variety of factors, including macroeconomic and industry conditions and execution risks. And other factors contained in the company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, and other filings with the SEC as well as the legends you see here on the company's IR website.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Nathanson

Okay. So, with that, I'll do that again later. Thank you. Okay. So, Christine, my first question is a big one. It could take a whole hour, but let's start here. What actions and decisions are you taking today to improve the Disney Company's financial performance going forward?

Christine McCarthy

That is a very good question. Okay. So, settle in everybody. So, this is a great question, and I know we just had earnings last week, and I would like to clarify a few things. But there are things that we are doing as a management team that are very responsive to the current environment

