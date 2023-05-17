The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Presents at SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference May 17, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christine McCarthy - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Rita Ferro - President Advertising Sales and Partnerships

Conference Call Participants

Michael Nathanson - MoffettNathanson LLC

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Great. Welcome back, everyone. Thanks for being here. Before we get started, I'm in charge of giving the Walt Disney Company forward-looking statements, okay? So certain statements today, including statements about the company's plans, expectations, strategy or business prospects, and other statements that are not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements under securities laws.

The statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions regarding the future, and management does not undertake any obligation to update them. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results expressed or implied in light of a variety of factors, including macroeconomic and industry conditions and execution risks. And other factors contained in the company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, and other filings with the SEC as well as the legends you see here on the company's IR website.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Nathanson

Okay. So, with that, I'll do that again later. Thank you. Okay. So, Christine, my first question is a big one. It could take a whole hour, but let's start here. What actions and decisions are you taking today to improve the Disney Company's financial performance going forward?

Christine McCarthy

That is a very good question. Okay. So, settle in everybody. So, this is a great question, and I know we just had earnings last week, and I would like to clarify a few things. But there are things that we are doing as a management team that are very responsive to the current environment that we're all working in, plus facing some of the challenges we have as a company.

Now the things that we have firmly in our control are things like our structure, the way we are structured for managing the company as well as the cost structure. And as I said in our call, we are well on our way to meeting or exceeding the $2.5 billion of SG&A savings that we put out to the market previously and feel really, really good about what we've done to date and what will still be achieved in the balance of this fiscal year that you'll really see the benefits in '24.

So that's something that I just want to lean into a little bit. And then Bob Iger is really addressing the content spend. He's looking at not only what we're spending, but how we're spending and where we're investing those content dollars. So those are things that are firmly in control of the company. And I think the benefits of those, the more immediate one will be the SG&A achievements that we deliver. Content spend will be a little bit longer to really see because of the time it takes for projects to go into development, production, post-production, and then go on things. But it's all underway.

When we look at our businesses, there's one thing I want to clarify a bit, and that is our sub-growth. So, we are looking at our sub-growth, and I want to differentiate because Alexia Quadrani, many of you know he's our Head of Investor Relations. But last year, we talked about -- we were always announcing sub-growth as one number. And we broke out Disney Core+. Disney+ core subscribers versus Disney Hotstar subscribers.

And the reason we did that is because there's very, very different dynamics in terms of ARPU and the potential for revenue generation. So, we did that. And I think the headline number, and I know a lot of people in this room, you've looked at the numbers, you've looked at our Q, you've gone through the press release. You've looked at the charts, and you know that when we broke it down like that, you saw that there was a decline of 4.6 million subscribers in India. And collectively, we lost 4 million subscribers globally, which meant that core plus -- Disney+ core subscribers were actually up.

They were up less than $1 million. We wish it was a larger number. We hope to achieve that, but we did a price increase. And you saw some attrition there. Rita will talk about how -- what the prospects for our ad-supported tier look like going forward.

But once again, we just started the ad-supported tier back in December. And she's looking at that and things we can do. And we are also looking at pricing overall and pricing for the ad-free, which is really a premium product. In comparison to the ad-supported product, which is at a much more accessible price for if they choose to watch ads.

And we know from our research that a lot of people don't mind watching yet. So, it's a consumer proposition that people can avail themselves of. But I just want to focus on that core -- Disney+ core subscribers that we believe that, that is something that, especially the second half of the year, the latter part of this second half just based on our really strong content that's coming on the service, both originals as well as some of our theatrical releases, which will then come on Disney+ in the Pay1 window.

And so, when you look at what the -- our development teams and our content teams have done, led by Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, we've got some really good content that's coming on. And once again, the timing of the content releases, we're still -- we've been in this business for 3.5 years. We've got content that's releasing ladder in this fiscal year that we really think is going to drive subscriber growth and also be favorable to our churn metrics.

So that's on Disney, but it's also we're looking at optimizing as Rita will talk about later, that ad tier. And also, we've talked a lot, and Bob has articulated this really looking at our pricing structure. And we don't feel that where we are today, we haven't optimized that pricing algorithm. When you think about the different levers, there are some different markets, but there's also the ad-free and the ad-supported.

And looking at the consumer proposition and where you want to lean into the differential there. So, I think there are some things we want to refine. When we look at the other elements of the business, Linear has gotten a lot of attention. I know that there is focus on subscriber growth. That is -- or subscriber decline. That is something that's impacting the entire media sector. Advertising is cyclical.

And once again, I think everyone is pretty much down on advertising. I mean every media company had to report results that were lower year-over-year. But the fact of the matter is advertising will come back. And just like we did things during the pandemic related to some of our businesses, predominantly parks because those businesses were -- we had to really address some structural things there. On the ad side, Rita and her team and Aaron LaBerge, who runs our technology, that team is looking at, once again, leaning into more refinements on our ad stack technology and data platforms.

Rita can really address this in detail. But I think there's going to be some really exciting developments and refinements that when the ad market does become more robust, we are very, very well positioned. And once again, we just had our upfront yesterday I think the reception from the advertising community was very positive, and I feel really good about where we are in terms of what we can deliver in the platforms that Rita can sell into.

I'd also like to address our parks business. Parks, I've said this before, this is a management team that has really delivered strong results. This is a management team that had to deal with businesses that were shut down for the better part of, call it, two years. Disneyland was closed for over 400 days. The parks in Asia were closed for significant periods of time. We looked at the cost structure of that business. And that cost structure is one that has allowed us to really come back out of the pandemic very, very strongly.

We've looked at our offerings. We continue to invest in our parks. We continue to look at the guest experience. we've had very, very strong results, and we continue to look at that as a growth business and a business in which we will still continue to invest. And where we will be investing is going to be very consistent with what really makes Disney a unique business in this industry. And that is that we have ways that we can use our intellectual property our franchises, the ones that really resonate with our consumers, and we have more data than we had before on -- we know in something previously before we were in the direct-to-consumer business.

Take, for instance, the theatrical films that we released. We could rely on the box office to know whether it did well relative to a comparable film in that genre. Now we have much more rich data because we have box office for those films that do go theatrical, but we also have the consumer data that we get off of primarily Disney+ on how often are people watching it. When they go on, is this a movie that they -- or a franchise that they're going into for the first time that they're on the service? Do they watch it multiple times?

And that better informs our creatives and our Imagineers to lean into things that we can really exploit in our theme park business where if we know something is truly resonating something that we didn't have this advantage of that direct consumer data would be something like Frozen.

So Frozen was a few years ago. We had tremendous box office performance. We knew it resonated. We had incredibly strong consumer products coming out of that franchise as well. And you remember, we were always comping against frozen for, I don't know, three or four years, it seemed. But we have Frozen now that's in Paris, it's coming to Paris. It's -- there's tractions in our domestic parks. And we also will have more Frozen attractions around the globe. Now we base that on what we had at the time. But now with new franchises and strong IP we can also incorporate that consumer data to know how deep it is and in what parts of the world, it's most significant in.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Let me go to parks. We'll go through some divisions. And I think you found it is interesting that investors are worried that the parks business is over-earning. Quote "over-earning", at this point in time, mostly due to pricing actions. What examples can you offer that park segment is now in structurally stronger footing than maybe previously and it's just not all about price right now.

Christine McCarthy

Yes, there's been a lot of attention on our parks. And that concept of over-earning as a CFO, I've done this for many decades in this industry and others over earnings a kind of odd concept, but I get it. I think the -- one of the things I'd like to just point out is that we are in an inflationary environment and the macroeconomic environment we are in, we're very aware of that. So as inflation impacts everybody's life, whether you live on a budget or don't. The inflationary impact of day-to-day living is something that we're very much aware.

So, when we look at things in our parks, the one that gets the most attention, Michael, is admission price. And when you go back and look at the pricing increases that we have taken in our admission price, on a CAGR basis, they're pretty much around inflation. So, if there's a perception that there is -- when you look at our per-cap growth, which has been extraordinarily strong in the last couple of years, when you compare it to the last kind of base year, which we look at as fiscal '19. When we look at that, the per-cap growth was great. It still will be growing, but it's going to be at a much smaller percentage because we're comping off of higher numbers.

But where we've seen the real contributors to that per cap growth, sure, a little bit of it is in admissions. But it's also in experiential things that people do in our parks like experiential food. I know that sounds like a kind of weird concept. But if you go to our parks and you go to Galaxy's Edge, there's unique product offerings for food and beverage, and that will be Star Wars related or they may be Avengers related and Avengers campuses, but they're really things that people want to Instagram and post, and they're very exciting to -- it's part of the experience overall. Merchandise is also something that has -- I think we've really upped the game and things like, you can buy your T-shirts in your hats and things like that, plush animals, but you can also do things like the light savers.

And that's part of the experience. It's not cheap. People spend the money, but that's all -- whether it's food and beverage, whether it's merchandise, those are things that are consumer choice as well as availing yourself of if you want to spend a little bit more to get more in, in a given day, so you can use things like Genie plus. Yes, you pay for it. But some people, they have a limited amount of time. They're not going to be back for x amount of months or years. So, they want to get as much in as they can. So that's also driving those per caps up, but that's consumer choice. When they're in the gate, they're spending their money as they choose to.

Michael Nathanson

And Jane plus one of the questions is the utilization of the parks, how it's changed because GPs talk a bit about maybe previous times, pre-Genus, and how maybe the capacity utilization has been different.

Christine McCarthy

Yes. So, you really have to look at pre and post-pandemic on this. And once again, when you're really looking at structural changes in how you're looking at the business, when you're running a park 365 days a year, which is what we do globally around the world, -- you can't -- it's harder to make changes. But when your parks are shut down, so you have to look at the silver lining of COVID. And for us, in the Parks business, it was taking the opportunity to look at things like addressing capacity.

And because when we got back into allowing people into our theme parks around the world, we couldn't do it just open the gates. We had to do it with a reservation system because we were limited. So, you had 10%, 25%, and 50% capacity, depending on what jurisdiction you're in. And that allowed us to utilize to develop a reservation system, but it also allowed us to more, more, I would say, adequately look at load and demand.

And it allowed us to balance labor -- it allowed us to look at peak periods, and we've got a lot more information on what people were doing when they were there. So, as we were able to allow more and more of our guests into our parks -- that is something that we've been able to cut off those big peaks, the days when it was really crowded when the parks had to not allow any more guests in -- we know we try to balance those periods and spread them around some days of the week and times of the year. And we can do some of those things through promotional pricing. -- and just sort of packaging, but it's spreading that demand a little bit better and having it be a better guest experience when our guests are in the park.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Last part question then go to networks for SEC is -- the recovery of international parks and international visitation in Orlando has lagged domestic met just come back faster. But you start to see some signs of life last quarter. Can you talk a bit about how those factors could be meaningful drivers of future growth for the?

Christine McCarthy

Sure. For the last few years, our parks results have largely been driven by strength in domestic parks. It was not our international locations were not contributors for a few reasons, one of which was we have Shanghai, Hong Kong, and also Tokyo, which we have a royalty agreement Oriental Land Company in Tokyo.

Those parks were closed for a significant time, much longer than our domestic parks. Paris also had on and off with COVID, allowed to -- what was going on in Europe COVID impacted their recovery. But the recovery that we've now seen, as we're kind of looking in the rearview mirror for COVID, has been very rewarding to see it. Because consumers had the same pent-up desire to be in our parks as they did domestically.

So, as we have been able to open the parks and keep them open, we have seen very strong visitation and spending, and utilization of our hotels in all of the international parks. Paris. I'll just like -- I'd love to say this because before we restructured Paris several years ago to eliminate the third-party debt in the third-party equity owners. We had a lot of constraints. We had to operate under. We took care of that in the mid-20s. And now we fully own that park, and we're operating it like we do our domestic parks, and that park is doing incredibly well, and it is its 30th anniversary.

And it's really wonderful to see the performance there because it is significant in attendance per caps and per caps across the board for merchandise and food and beverage. In the Asia parks, they're doing very, very well. And once again, we look -- we can look at it forward bookings. And those are very strong as well. So, we feel really good about our international park business being an additional contributor, not just relying on our domestic park performance.

The other business that is incredibly has rebounded. And I will say, I admit, far better than I thought it would just because it had been shuttered for so long is our cruise business. So, Michael, we launched a fifth ship last fall, The Wish. And with that, I think a lot of consumers looked at our cruise business again, those who could get a booking on The Wish. The book -- Wish has been very significantly high occupancy since its launch. But all of our other cruise ships have their utilization and their capacity is quite high. And we're looking at that, and it's really -- I would use the word snapped back this year. And it's very, very strong, and that's a contributor to our parks business as well.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. So, if we worry about parks over earning, we're going to switch to Linear Networks when that's concerned about, hey, when is this going to stabilize. So, we're even struck by the margin compression in Linear Networks year. What factors are driving that weakness? And can you differentiate between maybe the ESPN networks and the non-ESPN networks, right, because it's just all put into one bundle right now as of the reporting button?

Christine McCarthy

Yes. There's a couple of things here and there was one -- some nuances in our quarterly earnings. But one of the things is some of the timing of sports rights this past quarter. So, we had a step-up in some sports rights that had to do with -- and those of you who are big college football fans know that when our quarter ends at the end of the year, and you probably hear this, and I -- it just flows off when I say it now in earnings calls, but the college football playoff season.

Sometimes, we have more games in in December, the December quarter. And other times, we have more games in the March quarter that starts on January. And because of the way that we close our quarters, sometimes those aren't on December 31. It can be before or after just because of the way we close our books.

So, this year, there was some college football playoff timing that increased expenses. And there's also the new NFL contract that just had some shifts in some expenses. One of the things I would like to note is that Jimmy Pitaro and his team, when they renewed the NFL contract last year, they structured it very well, but we also will not because of the ending of one contract, we're kind of at a bridge year. So, the ending of one contract going into the new contract, you're not going to see a sharp step-up in that. It's going to be more gradual. But you did see some of that in this first quarter.

Michael Nathanson

This is a weird year because you were with a one-year contract came out on.

Christine McCarthy

Yes, yes. And so, it's what we call a bridge year. And so, there is some noise in that. We try to break it out a little bit, but I just want to -- that because sports rights are a significant cost driver in linear, which sits in the ESPN, but I just wanted to call out that. But the other thing in Linear is advertising. Advertising and Reid is going to address it. As soon as I stop talking, but she's going to address it, but when we look at real strength in advertising, yes, addressable, programmatic digital is a growth area. But the other area that we are fortunate to have the sports rights we have and to have the brand that we have in ESPN. Advertising for live sports is strong.

And Rita can address that. Fortunately, and I'm from Boston. So, I was thrilled to see the make it as far as they did, but seven games. I like seven games better than six game or five game series. It's a little nail biting, but that's okay. And so anyway, I just think these long series are great for us in the short run, but it's really the strength of -- these are series can come and go. It's a strength in the demand for live sports that is something that Red can really lean into with our sales team.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Well, thank you, Christine. Rita a segue to you. Great. Thanks for being here. I can for those who don't know. You had your upfront last night. I'm sorry I missed it. We had a conflict. But can you give us an update, as Christine was just laying it out of the current landscape and the health of the ad business as you see it right now?

Rita Ferro

Yes. Well, Christine touched on it, right? We have leaned into sports and streaming the last 12 months, it's where you see the marketplace moving. I'm still very bullish on our linear business, by the way. I think when advertisers come to -- the Walt Disney Company and especially in a marketplace like this where you have such dynamic conditions, people are going to do fewer, bigger things with the right partners.

And so, the Walt Disney Company has the best of broadcast, the best of cable, the best of sports, and the best of streaming. Coupled with the best investments around data and technology that really enable advertisers to buy in as close as they want to, to make sure that they're spending the right money around the right KPIs that they're looking for.

And so, you're seeing that in the dynamicness of the marketplace right now. It really resonated yesterday when we talked about owning our tech stack and our data stock because especially on the addressable side of the business, the dollars come in through the channels they want it to. And sometimes that's direct. And sometimes that's through the various DSP relationships that we have. Sometimes, it's data enabled. Sometimes it audience guarantees. A lot of times it has targeting.

We also rolled out targeting on Disney+ recently around audience and Geo. And we plan to have full targeting like we do on Hulu. Those investments that have been years in the making really pay off in marketplace like this. And so, as Christine talked about, it is a dynamic marketplace. It will come back, and we've made the investments around the right portfolio of assets to make sure that we can come out the other side better and stronger.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. So, to that point, it's your second year with us -- when you look back in the past 12 months, what have been your biggest accomplishments? And are there any meaningful changes to either the market structure or how you've gone to market in the past

Rita Ferro

The biggest change, I would say, is without a doubt interoperability. We have made sure that we have leveraged that ID graph with every partner, every vendor, all of the DSP relationships, all the agencies to set themselves to be able to transact with us and cum reach across linear and addressable with the least amount of frequency possible and the most amount of reach possible.

And that has been really, really important in terms of how people consider they're spending their dollars. Every dollar has to work harder for every marketer. Every CMO is under a tremendous amount of pressure to deliver on the sales results that they have. And it's a quarterly watch, right? So, when they're committing these dollars in upfront, they want to make sure that they can execute on those dollars in the way they need to at the time that those dollars have to go to market. So that's been really important. We haven't really changed.

Michael Nathanson

And that's more flexibility than it's been the past.

Rita Ferro

Absolutely.

Michael Nathanson

So, visibility is harder you get in the quarter.

Rita Ferro

And it's about tech and data stack, which not everyone does. And when you don't own that you don't have the flexibility to react in real time. That's really, really critically important. And it will be a differentiator as we think about the future. But the other thing is we haven't really gone to market differently. We are still going to market as a full Walt Disney company because the same marketers that work coming in through sports are also looking at streaming are also looking at our linear businesses, and it's really important that we have that flexibility to talk to them on whatever they want in real-time because everyone has changed in their business. They have cyclical things.

They need adjustments. All of that's really important, and we're still hyper-focused on serving the customer. So, we talked about -- a little bit about it last year when I was here. We have a team that focuses on industries and they're experts on financial services, CPG, pharmaceuticals, we still do that because it's really important that clients understand the capabilities and everything that we're doing in that space. And by the way, there's ad products that go across. So, when you think of financial services and bank and pharmaceutical, for example, a lot of privacy concerns in those categories.

We've developed ad products that work for one that you can take into other categories. So, it really helps to connect those bridges. And then servicing the agencies in the way they expect to, right, which is still a very high level, high service every day. Christine about the MBA and the excitement of having more games. I love having seven games. Trust me, my entire team does. But that means we're in the market every single week, every Monday, I call Jimmy. I'm like, we got them over 150 units this week. We got to move 150 because we have more games. And by the way, it happens. And so that's really exciting because you have the relationships to be able to do that. it couldn't happen necessarily everywhere, but it happens here because we're in the market every day.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Something that's funny. On the last quarterly earnings, it was kind of lost was we didn't talk a lot about the ad demand to the opening of Disney+ and has consumer adoption of the ad tier expectations, right? So, there's something to talk about. That was a big initiative, but it was lost in the...

Rita Ferro

Well, we saw a tremendous adoption by advertisers in last year's upfront. We're going to see the same in this year. There's more demand than we've been able to take candidly, but we're seeing growth in that every single day. You're seeing the subscribers coming in. It's a high percentage that are taking the ad tier, which is helpful for us. Supply is growing week over week. And now that we're rolling out targeting, we're going to actually be able to do more with more advertisers in the marketplace. So, we're really excited about the.

Michael Nathanson

And on the consumer adoption side, maybe you want to talk about what has my expectations, maybe the pricing strategies. Are you talking about how does that change the adoption positive ad tier?

Rita Ferro

Yes. So, I think from a consumer perspective, it's really interesting because the more we can marry the back-end technology to really take a look at our streaming services across the board. The more we can really do that. Aaron LaBerge has done an extraordinary job of really looking at the product as well -- he runs product and ad tech, which is super valuable because then you're looking at how consumers come in, how you want to serve them, what are the right tools and environments that you can create within the app to actually maximize our opportunity to drive engagement, which is a core driver of the advertising time.

And then to really roll out the right types of ad products that are, the right for that experience. And it's not exactly the same as we talked about last year, then on Hulu, right? The mix of content is different. The type of consumer is different. And so, you want to have native experiences on that app that really drive that. And so, having that now together in one kind of team has really allowed us to accelerate that.

Michael Nathanson

Anything you'd share about the types of people who've taken the ad here versus the ad for tier anything that you've seen notably on demographics or?

Rita Ferro

I don't know that I've seen anything specific that would really call out anything different.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Okay. We mentioned that you guys have teased on this already, is that the pivot of more and more live sports ratings taking over share of non-live. Is there demand for that? Is there incremental ad demand? Or was there just a more limited bucket of people who just want to buy sports, right? We've always thought historically; the NFL has a set number of advertisers. But time of what you're seeing as sports ratings take a bigger part of the questions in the world.

Rita Ferro

Yes, I think it's both, right? So, I do think that there are advertisers. We talk about it all the time. The -- there's clear advertisers who associate themselves with certain leagues. And they, by the way, come in multiyear on those types of relationships. College football is a big driver of that. NFL, NBA, all the big ones. But there are advertisers who are seeing the growth of sports and want to be there it's interesting what you talk about live. Live was a big part of what we talked about yesterday in our upfront because if you look across our broadcast network today, about 70% of our content is live when you look across all dayparts.

It's really important. It's a really important driver of audiences coming together and brands want to be in moments and live creates moments. It creates moments for integration of brands. It creates moments for bigger scale of audiences. And so, it's a really important strategy for us as well.

Michael Nathanson

Something that we asked -- we talked about last year, right? As the mix of dollars move more and more to ESPN and DTC, how are buyers viewing the overall inventory, right? Are they looking at that as reach extension? Or is it more direct response programmatically bought. So just what is -- this has been a debate we've all had with our clients really discussion. What does that open up? Is that just a reach extension? Or is that a different type of advertiser? Was trying to more target pinpointed advertising.

Rita Ferro

It's both. So, we have advertisers. We talked about it at our upfront yesterday as well because when you cum reach, nobody cum retransfer than the Walt Disney company and it's partially to do with the incredible platforms that we have when you think of the scale of sports and the scale, no one has the reach of ad-supported streaming that the Walt Disney company has with -- just -- it's not available in the market place today. And so, when you look across our platforms, you can cum reach with the least amount of frequency at the best price.

No question. And yet at the same time, what we're seeing in the scatter marketplace, we talk about it a lot as a team. There is no more scatter in streaming. It's really a programmatic -- it's moving to a programmatic business because you buy in real time with the data that we have across the platform to be able to leverage the outcomes you want target the audiences you want and across our entire portfolio of streaming. So that's ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu in addition to our owned and operated TV Everywhere use, right, which are a big piece of our business is well.

Michael Nathanson

And then in terms of client mix, the growth of SMBs are you talking about this last year. So, television has always been national has always been Fortune 500. So, what's going on in terms of the mix shift of more SMBs.

Rita Ferro

We're seeing a lot more of that. Obviously, our stations is part of what we do. And so, we combined our station business with our Hulu Local business a couple of years ago. And it's really proved to be really powerful and valuable in terms of how we talk to advertisers. We also talked last year about rolling out self-service and so our self-service platform is now moving to be the underpinning of our local business to drive that SMB growth. It's high volume, low deal size business. And so, it was really important to create automation so that we can actually talk to and service the scale of advertisers that are looking to be on the platforms. You'll see more of that as we continue to evolve our business, but it's really -- it's a really core component of what we're doing to grow that.

Michael Nathanson

Something you've mentioned on the stage this year and last year is the investment you've made and capabilities. I know it's central to the competitiveness of where you stand. So, we spend a lot of time telling people what you've done, what you invested in? And how long is that taking to get to where you thought at this point?

Rita Ferro

It's taken -- listen, -- there are so many streaming platforms in the marketplace today. And you and I talked about it last year, when you come into this business, I think people underestimate the investment and technology that is required to service clients the way they expect to be serviced. There are so many technology platforms out there and competitors out there who have their own tech, and those have been able to move and innovate faster because it's in their wheelhouse. They don't have to get in a queue. To be able to do that. They can make the changes in real-time and the dynamicness and the velocity of change that is happening in our business, you have to own your own tech.

On the data side, we have a data graph today that is 250 million identifiers, represents 112 million households and I can't even tell you the amount of signals that come from that, that allow advertisers to really take and hyper-target the segments they want on the platforms they want. And that ID graph has been really an underpinning of all the relationships we have with all the vendors, the agencies we set up clean rooms to be able to do privacy compliant because that's extraordinarily important as well. privacy-compliant matches in clean rooms where we can really use that for not only planning but buying and then measuring the outcomes on the other side.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. And you kind of led to my next question is, we all wonder what's the impact of new entrants okay? And some of the names into this industry. What has that been in terms of the impact on the market of people moving in either new tears or the AVOD tiers or the fast channels, how has that impacted the marketplace?

Rita Ferro

Well, listen, I think it takes share of mind and share of conversation. But again, the winners will be the winners who can drive success in user experience and quality of content and capabilities, and targeting. It's not one thing or the other. You have to have it all. We have best-in-class content, no company rivals us in that. We are making the investments in data and technology. We have been for years to drive that. and ultimately, having the business partnerships and relationships to create the demand channels of which people want to buy. They want to buy a direct great. If they want to bias through a DSP, we're there, too. We're going to service clients the way they want to come into the bottle.

Michael Nathanson

So, if I offer you a three-year lease or someone else Ad tech stack, you would not do that.

Rita Ferro

No. Thank you. I'm betting on a…

Michael Nathanson

Okay. So, with that said, we get back to Christine. Let's turn to direct to consumer, okay? I weighed this long. How is the company's strategy around DTC now changed with Bob Iger back as CEO? And when will we see the benefits of that pivot filter into company financial results.

Christine McCarthy

Well, Bob is back. That is great news. We have -- let me just take a step back on, I think it's directly related to direct but it's also related to our businesses. Josh more runs our DTC business, which is our global parks experiences and products. That's a global business. When you look on what is now Disney Entertainment and ESPN, those businesses up until this recent restructuring were not managed on a global basis.

There was what they predominantly looked at was domestic U.S., and we were largely looking at it as an exporter of content and rights sports that were primarily domestic. There were some outside of the U.S., but primarily domestic. And the other decisions on content, even in direct-to-consumer had been made in the regions as well as sports rights in with oversight, but not direct responsibility.

So now when you look at what Jimmy Pitaro is doing in sports, he's managing a global business, which means -- and once again, not to sound too geeky like a CFO. But when he is looking at where is the best and highest use of the marginal dollar for sports rights. He's looking at it as a total global portfolio, not just domestic, which is going to allow him a bigger pie, but also to look at allocation. And he may look at, is this better as a -- something in the U.S., something that expands beyond the U.S. or something that is in a region.

And I think that is something that is definitely going to impact our sports business to just be much more rational thinking of it as a global business because the Walt Disney Company is a global enterprise. Same thing on the entertainment side with Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, they're looking at spending inside of not only their linear or film businesses, but also in direct-to-consumer, where is the best -- where is the marginal dollar of content investment best spent.

And I know there's been some focus. And once again, there's a lot going on when we release our earnings. There's a lot of information that goes into the market all at once. But I think I've read some commentary of some concern over us cutting back on content and somehow that's going to have a negative impact on our ability to attract or retain new subscribers and existing subscribers.

And that's really not the case. It's really spending our content dollars to the highest and best use of where they will attract and retain those subscribers. And I think that's a fundamental shift that once again, it may be viewed as a nuance, but when you put that -- and once again, Bob has really talked about this, the accountability with a leader. We've seen it operate in parks in DTC, look at our parks business, how well it operates as a global business.

That ladders up to Josh, tomorrow. And now we're looking at it, and we're taking that same really, really successful model, applying it from a global perspective in sports up to Jimmy and in our entertainment businesses, which includes direct-to-consumer up to both Alan and Dana Walden. And so, I think this is something I just want to emphasize that companies evolve. You can always best practices is something you usually talk about in kind of functional areas. You can look at best practices and take it on an enterprise level.

And you just have once again Parks is global business. When we look at investing in new attractions, it's not done park by park, by park. It's laddered up where is the best use of that marginal dollar. And that's a mind shift that is really embraced by Bob, and it's embraced by the leadership team. And I think that will -- you talk about when you're going to see it. Now does that happen snap overnight? No, but you're going to see -- and we're all motivated, we're all driven, we're all driving to the same goalpost. We're going to get there. And when you have a highly motivated, really incredibly talented management team we're going to get there.

And so that's just once again, nuance, but I think it is it really needs to be emphasized because I don't think people have really focused on that change in the way we're managing the company.

I would add to that, too. When you look at that coupled with, we're doing the same around our technology stack. And so, when you think of Disney+ is going to be rolling out in these international marketplaces, we have a head start. We know exactly how that's worked here. It allows us the agility and flexibility to be able to be responsive. The responsive nature in this rapidly dynamic marketplace is really important. And having those expertise structured in that way allows us to move quickly and decisively.

And the other thing I'd just like to add on that, Rita now has global responsibility for how we are going to market in advertising. It's not just being done by region. She has oversight for how that's being done. The other thing is our ad tier. We've launched it in the U.S. in December. It's only in the U.S. right now. She is going to be involved in with the technology teams and the direct-to-consumer management teams, launching Disney+ ad supported outside the U.S.

Michael Nathanson

So, it's funny. We upgraded the stock on that nuanced idea. And one of the questions we always get is, when does the nuance become results financially? And you say it's going to come. You don't want to put a...

Christine McCarthy

It's putting the whole puzzle -- this is like a big puzzle. This isn't a 300-piece puzzle. This is 2,500-piece puzzle we put all the pieces of the puzzle together, Michael. And the things that you will see first that are going to be evident in our results the fastest is going to be things on the cost side. The plan, blocking and tackling, SG&A. We've addressed it on the labor front, on the technology front, dealing with vendors, where we're consolidating vendor relationships. Those are the things that we're doing right now. And there's a lot of focus and kudos to all the people in the company that are doing this because it is tough work. It's tough. It's emotionally draining but we're going to -- that is what you're going to see first. And some of these other things, you will see, but it's not going to be -- it's going to roll out. I don't want to give a time-line.

But once again, I think it's really important to understand when you -- when people are highly motivated, we like to think of ourselves as a company of winners. And Yes, we know there are headwinds in this industry. There are challenges, but we look at the hand that we have to play, and it's a great hand. I mean as Rita said, she doesn't want anyone else's ad stack technology. We don't want anyone else's hand they have to play on the content, IP, franchise side, the technology that we've developed to deliver direct to consumer. We certainly don't want to change our hand with what we have to play in our parks, experiences, and products groups. So, we're winners, and we are going to win.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Cool. Another question we get a lot -- thank you for that is a long-term margin potential, let's say, core Disney because I don't want to include Hotstar. And given that Netflix has broken about 20% margins this year, can you talk a little bit about your give and takes and what you think about long-term margin potential for Disney+? I know that's also in a bunch of change because of pricing.

Christine McCarthy

Yes. I look at Netflix, and I see where they are. We have not put out a margin goal yet because we're still getting to breakeven which we have firmly in our sights. We're going to march towards that. But we wouldn't be doing everything we're doing if we did not believe that this was a business that would deliver long-term sustainable returns to shareholders. That's the best way I could answer it, Mike.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. A couple more. You announced on the call combining Hulu with Disney+ for existing subscribers, both services, and putting a Hulu tile there. what benefits do you see by building -- bundling of the Disney products together? And is that strategy working?

Christine McCarthy

Well, we haven't done it yet. So...

Michael Nathanson

Yes. But let's -- okay, let me do the Disney bundle first and then add the Disney -- the Hulu tile.

Christine McCarthy

To -- The Disney bundle, there's a two-part bundle or a three-part bundle, one is Disney+ and Hulu, and then you can also have Disney+ Hulu and ESPN Plus. What we've seen, the characteristic that we've seen in all of those bundled offerings is because it is a great consumer proposition and it has multiple offerings. It is a characteristic that is most meaningful from a performance perspective is lower churn. And so, it means there's more for the consumer, so they stay in and it just has lower characteristics. One is the value proposition and the other is the content offering, how wide it is.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. So, when that answer, then talk about what you're trying to achieve by creating a more unified app in terms of Hulu and Disney+.

Christine McCarthy

So what Bob talked about on the -- on our earnings call last week was putting a Hulu tile on Disney+. It's not going to have all of Hulu content on there. It will have a lot of it. But a consumer who has Disney+ with that tile when it launches, can -- doesn't have to get out of Disney+ and go into Hulu to find content. It can go -- it can stay in the Disney+ platform go into that tile, which is just like the Marvel tile or the Disney tile or the Pixar tile, you go into that tile. And then you can search for the content without having to go in and out.

I have a fundamental belief that when you present friction to a consumer, it's never the best experience. And so, eliminating this friction is just human nature. You're not asking someone to do an additional step. You just stay there, if you want to pop out of whatever you're watching on one of our other tiles into Hulu, you just don't have that additional steps.

Michael Nathanson

And then redone of the talking points on the strategy changes. It's better for advertising or talk a bit about help you monetize advertising by unifying the tiles.

Christine McCarthy

Well, first of all, it drives engagement. And so, engagement is a core component of how we think about ourselves as a streaming platform. It's really important as you think of, again, what Christine talked about frictionless experience, but the whole consumer journey from the time you step into the app, to the environment that you experience within moving from content to content, the recommendation engine of what comes after you've watched this, what's coming next and what that advertising experience, that's where we're going to win.

That's where understanding all of those data points and signals that we're getting from how users come in and experience that product is really going to drive how we think about the consumer journey, how we think about the advertising experience, and ultimately, how we deliver for brands in that experience. And so, it's going to start within that. And hopefully, over time, having them all on one back end allows us to have richer data on the consumer what they like to watch what they don't like to watch, and better advertising because of a ban.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Christine, in fiscal year 2018, Disney generated by our definition, over $10 million of free cash flow. Since then, we've had a global pandemic, massive shift to streaming, and the acquisition of Fox. When you look out the next few years, how should investors frame Disney's ability to return to the great cash-generating days of old?

Christine McCarthy

Little did we know how much fun we were going to have over the last few years at Yes. Yes. We -- look, we've had some headwinds that we've had to contend with, whether it -- I mean you just reiterated all of them. As a CFO, free cash flow is near and dear to my heart. We look at our ability -- when you look at the parks business, that generates a lot of free cash flow. You look at things like the resumption of the optical distribution of feature films.

That's also a very strong cash driver. Cash is something that we look at very keenly. Direct-to-consumer was also a new cash flow for us. I mean we never had that cash flow direct from consumers before. So, it is incremental to us. But given the investment phase that we've been in. It has -- our cash flow has been. But it is something that we look at with a very keen eye towards improving and we are driving towards it. So, our cash flow is up year-over-year. This is not the end. We are moving forward. We're going to continue to make progress on that.

But I'm not going to give an estimate, but we are going to keep in mind. And at some point, as you know, we've talked about resuming a dividend in not too distant future. It's not going to be where we left off, but we're going to get back in the game. And that's something that is returning capital to shareholders is something that we also think about, in addition to growing our businesses and investing in our business.

Michael Nathanson

Yes. And then I asked on the call about trying to frame cash content spending export at some point will you give us a waterfall like where do you see -- it feels like this year's peak based on this year is flat versus last year, right?

Christine McCarthy

Yes. This year is flat versus last year. And we said it's around that $30 billion. Do we have a rider strike, if anyone hasn't noticed yet? So that may impact cash spend for the balance of this fiscal year. We'll update that if it's appropriate, when we speak publicly in the next time. But yes, we'll continue to invest in content, but we're looking at, once again, where the content dollars are best spent to drive the consumer engagement and attraction of subs and retention of subs.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. So, in my last couple of minutes, I have last one for both of you. I'll start with you Rit. If we have the benefit of coming back next year and doing this again, -- what do you think will be the biggest surprise you share on stage with us a year from now?

Rita Ferro

Wow, that's a good one. The biggest surprise, I think, will be just how the market evolves. I think this notion of where the market is going and how quickly it's evolving. It's hard to even know really like where the biggest opportunities will be, but I fully believe that they're still going to be in the sports and streaming marketplace in the near term. But I think the amount of data that we're getting in and the amount of signals and how we transform our business into a much more automated data-enabled programmatic world, we'll be far ahead where I actually think it is, and I'm pushing it there, but I actually think it's going to actually be more -- the adoption will be far greater.

Michael Nathanson

Which will put pressure on linear models that don't have [indiscernible].

Rita Ferro

No. On the linear side, we actually do data-driven linear, and that's still an evolving business. And because we have this ID graph, we can actually take the learnings and really apply those audience segments on linear. So, it actually having that ID graph for our addressable business has allowed us to really bring the linear businesses along. But there's no question. The more dynamic, the more capabilities, the more robust that business becomes, you have to be a player there and you have to really own the graph and, on the tech, to be able to deliver on it.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. And here for Christine.

Christine McCarthy

It's a great question. I don't know. What a recession? What are we talking about in 2023? It's -- once again, it's cyclical. It's going to come back the economy is going to move on. I think we have better days ahead, and we'll be looking at some of the headwinds and challenges and forgetting that we were worried about it.

Michael Nathanson

Right. Okay. With that -- very optimistic. Thank I have to be a -- thanks for being here. We'll start again in...

Christine McCarthy

Thank you.

Rita Ferro

Thank you.