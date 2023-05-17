Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 2:45 PM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Brandon - Vice President-Investor Relations

Darin Harris - Chief Executive Officer

Dawn Hooper - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer

Lauren Silberman - Credit Suisse

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Andrew Charles - TD Cowen

Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim Securities

Christopher O'Cull - Stifel

Alexander Slagle - Jefferies

Eric Gonzalez - KeyBanc Capital Markets

David Tarantino - Robert W. Baird

Christopher Carril - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Jack Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Chris Brandon

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining today's conference call, highlighting results from our second quarter 2023. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Darin Harris; and our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Dawn Hooper. Following their prepared remarks, we will be happy to take questions from our covering sell-side analysts.

Note that during both our discussion and Q&A, we may refer to non-GAAP items. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in today's earnings release, which is available on our Investor Relations website at jackinthebox.com.

We will also be making forward-looking statements based on current information and judgments that reflect management's outlook for the future. However, actual results may differ materially from these expectations because of business risks. We, therefore, consider the safe harbor statement in today's earnings release and the cautionary statements in our most recent 10-K to be part of our discussion.

Material risk factors as

