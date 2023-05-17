Stashing Cash: JPST's 5.38% Net YTM Not Worth The Risk Today

Riska

It has been more than 15 years since investors have had so many options when it comes to investing their cash. Keeping a 3-6 month emergency fund used to be a significant drag on long-term returns, but today's yields of 5% or more offer a significant incentive to side-step market volatility in a basic short-term bond fund, money market account, or high-yield online savings vehicle.

In 18 months, though, money markets and savings accounts could yield a full two percentage points lower compared to today if the futures market's expectations are correct.

Short-Term Rates Forecast To Fall

CME Group

I have written a series on "stashing cash," and today, I'm analyzing a popular short-term corporate bond ETF that has taken in significant assets over the past few years. It could be a particularly attractive fund for investors willing to take a modest amount of both credit and duration risk.

According to the issuer, the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is a 4-star Silver-rated ultrashort bond fund. It features a low 0.18% annual expense ratio. As with any bond portfolio, you will want to look to the ETF's latest yield to maturity (YTM) net of fees.

In this case, JPST sports a net yield of 5.39%. The duration - a measure of how sensitive a fixed-income product is to changes in market interest rates - is 0.84 years as of March 31. That means that for every 1% increase in yields, JPST will lose 0.84% of its net asset value, all else equal. So, the interest-rate risk is exceptionally low.

How JPST Can Fit Into Your Allocation

JPMorgan

JPST invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of short-term, investment grade fixed- and floating-rate corporate and structured debt while actively managing credit and duration exposure, per JPMorgan. It is a top quintile return fund with top decile risk-adjusted returns since inception.

With a more than 6-year track record, JPST has an impressive $24.9 billion in AUM. In terms of tradeability, the ETF has a very low two basis point bid/ask spread on average while the current premium to NAV is a low 3 basis points. Volume averages more than 3 million shares daily, so it is a very liquid product.

Digging into the portfolio, JPST features a modest average maturity of its holdings while the credit risk is actually in the mid-section of Morningstar's bond style box. The fund may also hold significant cash and cash equivalents. Among the credit issues, the high majority has a maturity of less than a year with a weighted-average coupon of 3.82%.

JPST: Portfolio X-Ray

Morningstar

Fully one-third of JPST is high-grade corporates, with one-fifth in cash. The portfolio consists of more than 500 holdings, and dividends are paid monthly. Few bonds are callable, it appears - the yield to worst is awfully close to the YTM. Also note that nearly 20% of the ETF is held in commercial paper.

JPST's Portfolio Characteristics

JPMorgan

Performance-wise, the fund did fall from a total return basis from late 2021 through early 2022 when rates rose dramatically. Also, the NAV dipped during the March 2020 COVID crisis - that is the key risk should the market experience a macro shock. The question each investor must ask themselves is, "Am I willing to take some credit risk to capture a scant more yield today?"

JPST's Total Return History

JPMorgan

The Bottom Line

I am a hold on JPST today. I would rather own a short-term Treasury ETF or simply park cash in a 5% money market. What's more, risk-averse investors can capture more than 4% yields in CDs up to 5 years in maturity.

The situation could change should rates fall dramatically over the next several quarters, or if yield spreads widen enough to offer a higher risk premium.