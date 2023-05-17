Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Danaos Corporation: Strong Revenue Visibility Through 2028

May 17, 2023 3:53 PM ETDanaos Corporation (DAC)1 Comment
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
391 Followers

Summary

  • DAC has a cash contracted revenue backlog of $2.3 billion that extends until 2028, providing significant revenue visibility.
  • DAC has efficiently managed its capacity to meet demand.
  • While freight rates have declined from their peak, recent months have shown stabilization and even slight increases in prices.

Aerial View of Container Ship

shaunl

Overview

With a 50-year track record in the shipping industry, Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has established itself as one of the largest owners of modern containerships. I believe the stock is mispriced at this level as the headline risk of

History

1Q23 earnings presentation

Customers

1Q23 earnings presentation

Freights rates

1Q23 earnings presentation

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
391 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.