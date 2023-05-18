Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Starwood Property: This 11.5% CRE Yield Is Now A Steal

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.76K Followers

Summary

  • Starwood Property Trust maintains a diversified investment portfolio with solid core business performance.
  • STWD covered its dividend with distributable earnings in 1Q-23. The dividend, in my view, is secure.
  • Starwood Property Trust, thanks to uncertainty in the banking market, is now trading at a 20% discount to BV.

home

David Gyung

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is a well-diversified and well-managed commercial mortgage trust that recently experienced a significant valuation decline as a result of the bank crisis in the United States.

Investors are becoming increasingly concerned about

Net Income To Distributable Earnings

Net Income To Distributable Earnings (Starwood Property Trust)

Total Assets

Total Assets (Starwood Property Trust)

Financial Capacity

Financial Capacity (Starwood Property Trust)

Corporate Debt Maturity Schedule

Corporate Debt Maturity Schedule (Starwood Property Trust)

Dividend

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.76K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.