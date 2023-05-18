David Gyung

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is a well-diversified and well-managed commercial mortgage trust that recently experienced a significant valuation decline as a result of the bank crisis in the United States.

Investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of higher interest rates on origination activity and the overall state of the commercial real estate market in the United States.

Having said that, Starwood Property Trust's first-quarter results revealed that the dividend was still fully covered by distributable earnings.

Passive income investors should also keep in mind that STWD has paid a $0.48 per share quarterly dividend for the past decade and that the trust owns a diverse portfolio with multiple revenue streams.

Diversified Portfolio, Limited Exposure To Volatile Office Real Estate, Multiple Income Streams

Starwood Property Trust is the largest commercial mortgage trust in the United States, with a $28.5 billion investment and real estate portfolio that generates a relatively predictable income stream. Starwood Property Trust is heavily invested in commercial and residential loans, which generate by far the majority of the trust's and its shareholders' distributable earnings.

Starwood Property Trust earned $0.60 per share from its core lending business in 1Q-23, while the trust's other businesses also contributed to distributable earnings. Infrastructure Lending, Servicing, and Property Investment are the other segments of Starwood Property Trust. Commercial and Residential Lending contributed 79% of total distributable earnings before corporate expenses.

Net Income To Distributable Earnings (Starwood Property Trust)

The asset base and portfolio of Starwood Property Trust are diverse because the real estate investment trust owns various businesses and commercial real estate loans in various market sectors, which greatly improves the trust's diversification.

STWD's largest asset category is commercial real estate loans, accounting for 59% of total assets. As the asset split below shows, Starwood Property Trust continues to rely on commercial loans to generate interest income, but approximately half of all assets are not directly invested in the Commercial segment. Other investments include commercial mortgage-backed securities, investment properties, and residential loans.

Starwood Property Trust is exposed to about 13% of office real estate, 10% of which is in the United States. Because of their shorter lease terms and higher vacancy levels, office properties are risky investments.

The pandemic has also demonstrated to many office landlords that many employees will not return to the office. As a result, managing offices is more difficult, and I appreciate that this real estate category accounts for a small portion of Starwood Property Trust's assets.

Total Assets (Starwood Property Trust)

Set To Acquire New Real Estate Assets During A Market Crash

Besides a steep discount to book value and a diversified real estate investment business there is something else that I appreciate greatly about Starwood Property Trust: The REIT is an opportunistic buyer of real estate assets and often snaps into action when the market flashes distress signals.

I would expect the trust’s management to scout for new investment opportunities in a potentially distressed commercial real estate market and emerge as a buyer.

Fox Business argued last month that tightening lending standards, the need for refinancings and uncertainty in the regional banking market could cause a price crash in the commercial real estate market that could rival the 2008 financial crisis.

Commercial real estate trusts with large, diversified portfolios and access to substantial pools of liquidity, like Starwood Property Trust, could go on the offensive if prices for commercial real estate indeed crash.

Starwood Property Trust had $8.4 billion in potential liquidity which could be used to selectively buy up distressed loans or other real estate assets.

Financial Capacity (Starwood Property Trust)

Furthermore, I think Starwood Property Trust’s drawn out debt maturity schedule could be an asset for the CRE company should the commercial real estate market really run into trouble.

In the next three years, the trust has only $300-500 million in annual debt maturities which is of great help should the real estate market really experience a credit crunch.

With access to large pools of liquidity and limited refinancing requirements, I see Starwood Property Trust as a potential winner of a CRE market decline.

Corporate Debt Maturity Schedule (Starwood Property Trust)

Dividend Remained Covered By Distributable Earnings in 1Q-23

In 1Q-23, Starwood Property Trust covered its dividend with distributable earnings, and the commercial mortgage trust has covered its dividend with distributable profits in each of the last twelve months.

Starwood Property Trust also has a very stable pay-out ratio and very little volatility in distributable earnings, resulting in a predictable dividend: the trust tends to pay out about 94-98% of its distributable profits each quarter, and Starwood Property Trust has paid a $0.48 per share dividend for over a decade.

I am confident that the trust will continue to pay dividends even if the commercial real estate market suffers from higher interest rates.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

Steep Valuation Haircut, STWD Now Trades At An Almost 20% Discount To BV

What makes Starwood Property Trust a steal in my opinion is that it has taken a significant valuation hit since March, when the failure of Silicon Valley Bank triggered a major bank crisis. Investors have since abandoned companies with exposure to floating rate interest rates (banks, commercial real estate trusts). With borrowers' capital costs rising, there is concern that default risks for commercial real estate loans will rise, affecting the credit quality of Starwood Property Trust's portfolio.

Right now, Starwood Property Trust is selling at 0.82x book value. All mortgage trusts have seen lower BV multiples since March, which, as I said, goes back to panic playing out in the bank system. The broad application of large BV discounts suggests that passive income investors try to avoid the market as a whole which I think creates a buying opportunity.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR) similarly sell for large discounts to BV.

Data by YCharts

Interest Rate And Commercial Real Estate Market Risks

Starwood Property Trust and other mortgage trusts face significant interest rate risks because rising interest rates make floating rate mortgage loans more expensive for borrowers, raising default risks. This could mean an increase in problematic loans in the future, less demand for new originations, and potentially lower dividend coverage for Starwood Property Trust.

My Conclusion

Over the last decade, Starwood Property Trust has paid a consistent $0.48 per share per quarter dividend, and the commercial mortgage trust has continued to cover its payout with distributable earnings.

Given that Starwood Property Trust stock is currently trading at a nearly 20% discount to book value despite offering a diversified investment portfolio with multiple revenue streams, I believe the trust is a steal for passive income investors.