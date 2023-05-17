Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Presents at SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference May 17, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Granger - Senior Vice President and Head of IBM Consulting

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Dejong Ellis - MoffettNathanson

Lisa Dejong Ellis

All right. I think we are going to get ourselves started here. Well, I would say -- he's not quite Lachlan Murdoch, but he does have a nice British accent.

John Granger

So had a TV series written about.

Lisa Dejong Ellis

Yes, exactly. So, thanks for joining us, John Granger, Senior Vice President and one of the heads of IBM Consulting. So delighted to have you join us. Delighted to have you here for our miniature IT services track this morning at our conference, which has been terrific. So you've been at IBM for a long time, and you're now leading the consulting division. So why don't we just start there? Just to kind of familiarize your folks who may not have met you previously. What's your bit of your background and your role right now?

John Granger

Yes. So look, I lead IBM Consulting, and just a bit of context about IBM Consulting, I think. Firstly, we grew out of the acquisition of PwC Consulting by IBM way back in 2002. And I was a partner in PwC Consulting. And in fact, there's quite a few of us still on the leadership of IBM Consulting. So I think that was a pretty successful acquisition actually. And whereas, I would say, a full fat consulting organization, I mean, we cover all the things that you'd expect across the various functions and industry as well as having a full sort of global footprint.

We've got about 160,000 people, and I think the interesting thing, Lisa, in the context of IBM is

