Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 3:22 PM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.39K Followers

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ernie Herrman - Chief Executive Officer and President

Debra McConnell - Investor Relations

John Klinger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Laura Champine - Loop Capital Markets

Aneesha Sherman - Bernstein

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the TJX Companies First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded as of today, May 17, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of the TJX Companies, Inc. Please go ahead, sir.

Ernie Herrman

Thank you, Ivy. Before we begin, Deb has some opening comments.

Debra McConnell

Thank you, Ernie and good morning. The forward-looking statements we make today about the company’s results and plans are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the company’s plans to vary materially. These risks are discussed in the company’s SEC filings including, without limitation, the Form 10-K filed March 29, 2023. Further, these comments and the Q&A that follows are copyrighted today by the TJX Companies, Inc. Any recording, retransmission, reproduction or other use of the same for profit or otherwise without prior consent of TJX is prohibited in the violation of United States copyright and other laws. Additionally, while we have approved the publishing of a transcript of this call by a third-party, we take no responsibility for inaccuracies that may appear in that transcript.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.