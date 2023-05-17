Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Sage Group plc (SGGEF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 3:29 PM ETThe Sage Group plc (SGGEF), SGPYY
The Sage Group plc (OTCPK:SGGEF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Hare - Chief Executive Officer

Jacqui Cartin - Group Financial Controller and Executive Vice President, Group Finance

Conference Call Participants

George Webb - Morgan Stanley

James Goodman - Barclays

Ben Castillo-Bernaus - BNP Paribas

Alex Hoa Nguyen - Jefferies

Balajee Tirupati - Citigroup

Toby Ogg - JPMorgan

Kai Korschelt - Canaccord Genuity

Stephen Hare

Hello, and welcome to Sage's First Half Results. I'm delighted to be joined today by Jacqui Cartin, our Group Financial Controller and EVP of Group Finance, whilst Jonathan, our CFO recovers from a recent operation. And I'm very pleased to say that we expect Jonathan back in the office in early June.

So let me take you through the overview. Sage delivered strong results in the first half as we continue to execute on our ambition to be the trusted network for small and midsized businesses. We accelerated revenue growth to double digits, expanded our underlying operating margin, and significantly increased free cash flow.

So there is three key messages I'd like to emphasize today. Firstly, Sage has built strong momentum and this is underpinned by broad growth drivers. Across the group, Sage Business Cloud is delivering significant growth, and this includes not only Sage Intacct and cloud native but also Sage 50, Sage 200, and Sage X3 across our main markets. Demand for our mission-critical, finance, HR, and payroll solutions is robust and it's growing as SMBs continue to digitize.

Secondly, we're accelerating the pace of innovation, expanding our global cloud solutions across our markets, as well as developing new solutions such as Sage Active. Through our growing digital network platform, we're delivering innovative cloud services to customers across Sage Business Cloud and we're well-positioned for the next generation of AI, which

