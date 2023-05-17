Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transition Will Power Quanta Services' Long-Term Growth Strategy

May 17, 2023 4:36 PM ETQuanta Services, Inc. (PWR)AGX, ENPH, XEL
Summary

  • Quanta Services issued a beat and raise at Q1'23.
  • Grid modernization and renewables will power Quanta Services' growth through the next decade+.
  • Long-term growth can justify Quanta's high multiples and opens the door for a buying opportunity.

Pylon

yangphoto

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) reported a phenomenal first quarter beat and raise for 2023 with reported revenue increasing 12% y/y to $4.4b. Guidance for FY23 is very robust with the top of the range sitting at 12% top line growth with a

Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst. Expertise resides in traditional value and event-driven investing.My research involves a macroeconomic backdrop with a bottoms-up approach to building an investment thesis. Time horizons may vary; however, the research presented typically does not materialize for at least 6-months to a year. Each company report merges firm value and global economics for a full-scope thesis.Each equity report presented on SeekingAlpha comes with a deeper economic research note that can be found on my Substack, ThePeachPit.

