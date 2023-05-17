Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Farmer Mac: Favorable Macro Tailwinds For Renewal Of The Rural Economy

Summary

  • In the past year, the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has experienced better price growth than both the S&P 500 and the agricultural producer ETF.
  • This reflects YoY 22.92% revenue growth, to $524.45mn, alongside a 30.90% growth in net income to $178.14mn.
  • Representing high operational strength, Farmer Mac (as the company is commonly referred) has achieved $800,000 earnings per employee in 2022 alongside multi-decade CAGR of 10%.
  • As agricultural productivity rises to meet insatiable global demand, Farmer Mac is poised to capture the subsequent demand for agri-finance.
  • In conjunction with a general undervaluation and quality funding pipeline, this leads me to rate Farmer Mac a "buy."

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) is an American government-sponsored enterprise - a GSE - with a core focus on supporting the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure.

Primarily operating on secondary markets, Farmer Mac is committed

Value Chain

Farmer Mac Q1'23 Investor Presentation

Earnings Highlights

Farmer Mac Q1'23 Investor Presentation

Farmer Mac (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market

Farmer Mac (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

AlphaSpread

Growth Avenues

Farmer Mac Q1'23 Investor Presentation

Diversification

Farmer Mac Q1'23 Investor Presentation

Credit Portfolio

Farmer Mac Q1'23 Investor Presentation

Analyst Coverage of Farmer Mac

Analyst Coverage of Farmer Mac (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
92 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

