Introduction

Reaves Utility Income Trust (NYSE:UTG) is a closed-end fund focusing on the utilities sector. There are also some investments in other sectors such as real estate and telecoms, but most of the fund is invested in utilities. One note here is that there is 20% leverage on the assets in the fund. For value investors leverage is typically avoided but for this fund it helps support the investment objectives for long-term yields.

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and debt instruments of companies within the utility industry. Up to 20% of the Fund may be invested in the securities of companies in other industries.

Components

The makeup of the fund is focused on utilities with low volatility and high returns. This is because the fund uses leverage so they need low-risk investments that won't have massive price swings, while still having strong yields. Utilities are the perfect sector for this because these stocks don't typically move more than 10% up or down yearly, which locks in the yields to have strong real returns, even if the overall fund moves down 3-4%.

Looking more deeply into the components of the fund, they are very concentrated on their top 10 holdings. Out of the 10 top holdings, 1 is a non-utility, Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY). It is a major German telecommunications company with a 3.24% dividend with a 4.36% dividend growth rate. There are only so many utilities that have strong balance sheets and growing dividends, so the diversification is good. Many sector-based funds try to have their entire portfolio in their sector, which can be a negative because there are only so many stocks in a sector that are good buys.

Now looking at the positions in the portfolio, the largest weighting is Entergy Corp (ETR) which sports a 4.06% yield with a 3.56% growth rate. In terms of dividend growth, this is good, especially for such a low-growth sector. Going down the line for the rest of the stocks in the portfolio, they have an average of around 3% yield with a 2% growth rate. Even though rates are rising the 9% annualized return of the fund is still higher than interest rates of 5%.

Even though utilities carry a lot of debt, interest rates shouldn't hurt them too much since banks feel comfortable lending to utilities. It is an industry known to be very stable with high barriers of entry. There can be other risks involved though because the fund does have investments in various industries outside of utilities, however slight.

While utilities make up 60.9% the remaining 39.1% of the fund is split between industrials, communications services, and real estate. In a high-rate environment, one of the sectors that is most negatively affected is real estate. The stocks in the real estate sector that the fund owns are Digital Realty Trust (DLR), SBA Communications (SBAC), and Equinix (EQIX). All three stocks are heavily exposed to the communications sector so it goes along with the theme of communications services. REIT's that own properties in the communications sector are more stable than traditional REIT's because they take on less tenant risk since large carriers are very unlikely to default.

Price Return Compared to Peers and Projections

Seeking Alpha UTG Peer Total Return

Looking at the actual return of the fund they haven't performed in line with the utilities fund sector very well. Both Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU) and Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) have outperformed Reaves Utility Income Trust. I believe this has to do with the exposure sectors other than utilities that the fund has. Both (SBAC) and (DLR) are down 30% and 27% respectively. Even in the case of these major downswings for the stocks UTG has held up. If rates hold like the Fed says, then the real estate market will not be so burdened by high-interest payments on loans. Another portion of the portfolio that may be impacted is the 19.4% exposure to communication services companies. For a utilities fund, they have high exposure to the communications services industry through their REIT investments and their direct investments in major carriers such as Verizon. I like that they chose the communications services sector as the secondary theme of the fund because it has traditionally been a stable industry that pays out high yields. The choice of diversification is smart and shows that while the fund is concentrated, it is focused on the investment objectives of high yields, consistent monthly payments, and stability.

The value of the fund is very obvious from a total return standpoint. The fund has exposure to a variety of sectors and a strong focus on the monthly distribution of income, a 9% Annualized return is great for any fund and that is a major draw to UTG. However, the net fees are a problem and that does hurt the returns. The same goes for Gabelli Utility Trust which has a 1.45% fee. XLU does not have those large fees with only a .1% expense ratio. These fees may not seem like a lot but they are game-changers when it comes to the total return of the fund.

Conclusion

Right now I rate Reaves Utility Income Trust a hold. I have to rate the fund a hold because there is too much uncertainty with the remaining 39.1% of the portfolio. If the Fed stays true to its word and doesn't raise interest rates for the foreseeable future, I believe the fund will perform in line with, if not better than, XLU and GUT. At the moment I wouldn't invest in Reaves Utility Income because of rates and the fact they have more exposure to other sectors compared to their peer utility funds. I will look to change my thesis if the Fed stays consistent on their word and does not install hikes for the remainder of the year. Then I believe the exposure to other sectors could become a positive, but for now, it's wait and see.