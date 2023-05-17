Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Euronext N.V. (EUXTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 4:36 PM ETEuronext N.V. (EUXTF), ERNXY
Euronext N.V. (OTCPK:EUXTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephane Boujnah - CEO & Chairman of the Managing Board

Giorgio Modica - CFO

Anthony Attia - Global Head of Primary Markets and Post Trade

Simon Gallagher - Head of Cash and Derivatives

Conference Call Participants

Mike Werner - UBS

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Enrico Bolzoni - JP Morgan

Haley Tam - Credit Suisse

Julian Dobrovolschi - ABN AMRO-ODDO BHF

Ian White - Autonomous Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Euronext First Quarter 2023 Results. My name is Jess and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. For the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen-only. However, there will be opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Stephane Boujnah, Euronext’s CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board; joined by Giorgio Modica, Euronext’s CFO to begin today's call. Thank you.

Stephane Boujnah

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for Euronext first quarter 2023 results conference call and webcast. I am Stephane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext and I will start with the highlights of the first quarter. Giorgio Modica, the Euronext's CFO will then further develop the main business and financial highlights of the quarter.

I'll take you through three key dimensions of this quarter. First, Euronext reported a solid first quarter of 2023, driven by organic growth from our non-volume-related businesses. Second, we achieved another significant milestone in the Borsa Italiana Group integration with a successful migration in March of the Italian cash markets to uptick or proprietary state-of-the-art trading platform.

And this achievement enables us to reach a EUR43.7 million of cumulative

