Over the last 6 months, Norse Atlantic (OTCQX:NRSAD) has quickly established itself as one of the cheapest transatlantic airlines, boasting tickets with much lower prices than those of its competitors, especially on flights to and from JFK and London Gatwick. After booking with the carrier and having an overwhelmingly positive experience on a number of different occasions, we found ourselves wondering how the cheap tickets also ended up being such a good value. How could the company possibly be making any money?

Today, we'll examine this new, transatlantic budget air carrier and determine whether or not it's worth an investment. While we had a great experience as customers of the airline, that doesn't necessarily mean it's worthy of your hard-earned capital as an investor. Let's dive in.

Overview

As we just mentioned, Norse Atlantic Airways is a brand new, long haul, budget airline, with routes originating out of several key cities across Northern Europe and the Eastern American Seaboard.

The company was founded in February 2021, and for almost the entirety of the company's first 15 months, Norse didn't fly any routes. This is due to the fact that establishing an international airline from scratch requires a tremendous amount of upfront investment across the board. Airlines need airplanes, licensing, insurance, livery, and more, in addition to adequate operational infrastructure to ensure smooth, safe, legal operations. Norse also managed to strike deals with labor unions in the US, UK, and Norway to ensure a supply of high-quality/licensed pilots and personnel. At present, the company is fully operational, which is a tremendous feat to accomplish in such a short period of time.

After this period of upfront investment, 2022 saw the company begin running its first flights. Norse began with one airplane in June of last year and finished 2022 off with 4 planes ferrying passengers and cargo along the company's growing list of routes.

As far as airlines go, Norse has two unique aspects that investors should be aware of.

First, the company has essentially zero debt. Everything has been funded so far by equity sales and private placements, which has provided the initial capital needed to get off the ground. This is good operationally, as it means that the company has a low amount of fixed costs associated with operating its fleet. This is bad for investors, however, as the continued equity dilution has tanked the share price:

TradingView

We'll come back to this dynamic later in the "Risks" section.

Second, the company's key 'assets' are its airplane leases. In 2021, in the midst of the collapse in global air travel as a result of the pandemic, Norse leased 15 airplanes from AerCap (AER) and BOC Aviation for a song. On average, these leases have a remaining average length of 11 years, and Norse estimates that the same leases today would cost the company roughly 50% more.

Clearly, the company did a great job picking up these productive assets at the right time.

Financial Results

So - the company is fully set up and ready to make these leases productive. How has it performed?

In our view, the company has, overall, done a good job of getting 'up to speed'. While Norse ended 2022 with only 4 planes in operation, the company plans on putting all 15 planes into use as early as summer 2023. This seems achievable; Norse will be utilizing 10 of those planes for its own flights as it continues to expand on its own routes, and the company has already subleased the remaining 5 planes to another carrier for a duration of 18 months.

This seems like a smart move, as Norse will probably be ready for the additional capacity in 18 months, and the carrier can generate a spread on them between the rate they are paying and the rate they are subleasing them out for.

Let's break down the economics of Norse to get a better sense of the company's potential profitability:

Company Presentation

Norse produced $104 million in revenue during 2022, which consisted of ticket sales, in-flight purchases, cargo, charters, and lease rentals.

To earn these revenues, the company incurred $278 million in overall expenses, which includes everything from D&A, to leases, to personnel, fuel, interest, and more:

Company Presentation

While these numbers aren't exactly great, as $104 million in revenue doesn't quite cover the $278 million in expenses, the unit economics paint a slightly better story. Remember that in 2022 the company was only operating 4 of its 15 available planes, which means that some of these costs won't change as the company scales to full capacity.

In turn, only some of the above expenses will scale with revenue, like personnel, fuel, airport charges, maintenance, airport fees, and insurance:

Author's Own Calculations

As you can see above, we've laid out a base case for 2023 P/L. We expect the number of flights to increase about 2.8x, as the company will be flying for a full year (instead of only 7 months), with more planes as it scales up.

We expect the load to increase as the company operates with the benefit of a full peak 2023 summer season, and we expect average airfares and ancillary revenues to increase as well, as a result of this inclusion. CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen mentioned that he was excited about the cargo business, so we've also added some growth there, in addition to the linear increase in flights.

On the costs side, the main bull case here is the lack of scaling aircraft costs. While maintenance should increase linearly with the amount of flights and miles flown, the per-flight cost of the aircraft itself should come down considerably as the fleet gets more use over time.

For fuel, we've modeled a drop in average price per unit as a result of lower crude oil prices in 2023, although energy costs here will also scale linearly with miles flown. Finally - insurance, personnel, and airport fees we expect will grow linearly with flights, despite the recent news about Norse acquiring more Gatwick terminal slots at no cost.

Taken together, we expect that the nominal P/L for operating flights should remain similar to 2022, although the per-unit costs should be improved dramatically if the company can execute on what we've laid out here.

The company has proven itself a competent executor so far, but there's not a ton of room for error given the current liquidity situation.

The company has a solid amount of cash on its balance sheet, and the immediate cash injection provided by subleasing the 5 additional aircraft to a third party should help considerably, but overall, there is some time pressure to execute as margins are still negative. The company also has more limited access to North American public markets as a result of its OTC status. While the stock is publicly traded in EU markets, it remains unclear how supportive investors there would be if things worsened.

All in all, it's simply difficult to discern just how quickly these high costs (as a result of starting up) should dissipate without hearing more from management.

Risks

Dilution: As we mentioned, the company has been a chronic diluter so far, which is probably the best reason to avoid the shares for now. It makes sense operationally, but investors have seen their principal dwindle as a result of the continued cap raising. We sensed some hesitation from the recent management report about continuing to dilute for liquidity purposes, but it's too soon to say anything definitively.

Company Execution: Starting an airline from scratch isn't easy, and the execution barriers to profitability are not small. While the organization lacks any legacy bloat which could slow things down or cause expensive re-fits, getting things oriented and off to a good start in the company's first full year of operations will be key. The share price could suffer if the company's next report isn't rosy.

Listing Status: NRSAD is currently only traded in US OTC markets here in North America, which comes with its own set of risks. As the company grows, we hope to see it upgrade to an official listing, which would likely increase institutional interest, but for now, the OTC status hampers any serious institutional investment that may be interested.

Liquidity: The company's shares are not liquid, and the market for them is not active. Combined with the low share price, getting into and out of positions in this company will likely be costly from a slippage standpoint.

Summary

Make no mistake, Norse Atlantic is a small airline, and the company is currently listed OTC, as opposed to an exchange. This reduces reporting requirements, and thus, our level of visibility into the day-to-day operations.

As a result, and as a consequence, we view the future as murky for the budget air carrier. While the company has made a lot of progress in a short time when it comes to building out a functioning business and quality brand/customer experience, there's a lot of room in the company's execution for things to go wrong. Plus, airlines are notoriously bad businesses.

Taking all of this into consideration, we rate Norse Atlantic a hold. If things look better following another report and the company continues to make progress towards positive unit economics, fully-scaled operations, and a lean and efficient operational platform, then we would be interested in acquiring shares. Until then, it's too soon to get involved in this early-stage venture. We wish them the best of luck!

