American Express Company (AXP) Presents at SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Brokers Conference (Transcript)

May 17, 2023 5:08 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference May 18, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Buckminster - Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson

Operator

Welcome everyone. Thanks for joining us for our 2 O’clock session, and the final session of our payments track for today. I am very delighted to be joined by Doug Buckminster who is the Vice Chairman of American Express. Thanks for being here.

Doug Buckminster

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lisa Ellis

So as Vice Chairman – and before I start, of course this is a session where audience questions are welcome. I have the iPad up here with me, the QR codes on the screen, so you can follow the usual drill and send them up to me if you have specific hot topics for Doug, always glad to get those.

So, one of your roles as Vice Chairman of American Express is that your very heavily involved in setting the strategic direction for the company. Can you give us an overview of what Amex’s top three or four strategic priorities are right now?

Doug Buckminster

Yeah. Well, first of all thanks for inviting me. It’s great to be here with all of you. First of all, we're fortunate. I mean, we're in a great industry. The payments industry is a growing, high-margin business, and we happen to be in all of the markets where that business makes a difference on a global basis.

One of the things I say to my team frequently is the biggest danger for a company like us is to get bored with our core business. Our core business is a fascinating, high-return business and it's not lost on competitors, right. It is why it is also the focus of a tremendous amount of

