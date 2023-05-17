Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Danaos Stock: Time To Buy This Cash Flow Monster Again

May 17, 2023 6:55 PM ETDanaos Corporation (DAC)1 Comment
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Danaos Corporation is a small-cap containership operator that provides ocean transportation services by chartering its 68 vessels to liner shipping companies.
  • The recently released results for Q1 FY2023 clearly show that the company is doing well and is likely to continue to generate relatively good total returns for its shareholders.
  • Danaos Corp boasts a robust charter backlog of $2.3 billion, extending through to FY2028, with renowned liner companies - this fact ensures strong cash flow visibility.
  • Danaos spent $40.5 million [683,889 shares] under its share repurchase program of up to $100 million announced in June 2022 - more repurchases will most likely follow.
  • DAC has a tangible margin of safety and upside potential at its valuation of just over 2x forward earnings.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Aerial top down view of a large container cargo ship with copy space

SHansche

My Thesis

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) is a small-cap containership operator that provides ocean transportation services by chartering its 68 vessels [421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units of capacity] to liner shipping companies. On May 15, 2023, the company

SA News

SA News

DAC's press release, author's notes

DAC's press release, author's notes

DAC's Q1 IR materials

DAC's Q1 IR materials

DAC's 6-K

DAC's 6-K

DAC's Q1 IR materials, author's notes

DAC's Q1 IR materials, author's notes

HARPEX index

HARPEX index

Seeking Alpha, DAC's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, DAC's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

BIMCO

BIMCO

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

Information is the basis for investment decisions making. Until recently, few ordinary retail investors had access to the latest reports from banks and funds - it was too expensive.

But everything has changed! With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
2.74K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Quantitative equity research analyst. Colliding data science and finance to find a stock's mispricing.

Constantly looking for a reasonable balance between growth and value.

>5 years of experience in personal portfolio management with an average annualized return of ~26%.




Disclaimer: Associated with Danil Sereda, another Seeking Alpha contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.