Ternium: A Long-Term Buy Despite Growth Concerns

May 17, 2023 7:31 PM ETTernium S.A. (TX)
Michael Hughes
Summary

  • Ternium has been hit hard by sliding steel prices, but the company says headwinds could be easing.
  • Ternium's decision to build a $2.2 billion electric arc furnace slab mill in northern Mexico has rattled some investors with respect to the stock's mid-term outlook.
  • However, despite these concerns over potential growth and cash flow constraints, the stock looks significantly undervalued with the potential to deliver strong excess returns in the long run.

Roll of galvanized steel sheet at metalworking factory

Vladimir Zapletin

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX), an integrated steel giant, is well positioned in the market to exploit expected growth in the Americas in the long term. Although Ternium has been pummeled recently by the nosedive in market prices, it continues to deliver

Ternium Shipments by Country/Region

Ternium Shipments by Country/Region (Ternium Q123 Earnings Presentation)

Ternium Growth Grades

Ternium Growth Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Ternium Historical Growth

Ternium Historical Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Terinum Realized Prices in Q123

Ternium Realized Prices in Q123 (Q123 Earnings Presentation)

World Steel Production Forecast

World Steel Production Forecast (Australian Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISR), Resources and Energy Quarterly March 2023)

Ternium Sales Forecasts

Ternium Sales Forecasts (Seeking Alpha)

Tx DCF Analysis

Tx DCF Analysis (MH Analytics)

Tx DCF Analysis

Tx DCF Analysis (MH Analytics)

Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
135 Followers
Research analyst and former management consultant focused on valuations of material and industrial stocks. My core objective is to unearth undervalued stocks that have the potential to deliver attractive long-term excess returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

