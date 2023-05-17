Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Barclays Emerging Payments & FinTech Forum (Transcript)

May 17, 2023 6:52 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Barclays Emerging Payments & FinTech Forum May 17, 2023 4:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Linford - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brooke Major-Reid - Chief Capital Officer

Rob O'Hare - SVP of Finance

Michael Linford

Okay. Last but certainly not least, we have Affirm joining us today, Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, Rob O'Hare, SVP of Finance. Thank you so much for joining us. Before we start, I was reprimanded for not mentioning that there is a cocktail setup that will magically appear outside after the panel. So for anybody who wants to stick around and chitchat or drink away your troubles, whatever it is, there will be a bar out front.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Linford

So thank you so much again for joining us. Appreciate it. So it's great to have you here, Brooke, because there's a lot of, I think interesting questions that you are obviously perfectly qualified to answer. One thing that I wanted to ask was sort of like, how nimble a firm can be with the funding mix? When you see GMB kind of going up in the quarter, maybe unexpectedly, how quickly can you kind of rotate around in the funding mix? Or is it sort of like you got to lean into maybe warehouse funds, something like that to get there?

Brooke Major-Reid

No, really good question. So I operate in two minds. One is, regardless of what the business is doing, I need to be adding capital constructively at all times. And so the ability for us to grow should never be contingent upon my ability to find capital at the moment. The capital that we have, however, we fund the business across warehouse lines, forward flow agreements that are bilateral and ABS. And we have static deals that are off balance sheet and revolving deals.

