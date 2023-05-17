Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

May 17, 2023 6:55 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference May 16, 2023 4:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Renza - Biotechnology Equity Research Analyst, RBC

Conference Call Participants

Jacqueline Shea - President & CEO

Greg Renza

Great. So welcome back to the 2023 RBC Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Greg Renza, I'm one of the biotechnology equity research analyst here at RBC and we're pleased now to be joined by Inovio Pharmaceuticals and representing the company is the President and CEO, Jacqueline Shea. Jacqueline, it's great to see you. Thanks for joining us.

Jacqueline Shea

It's nice to see you as well in person Greg and it's been a nice conference. So thank you for having me.

Greg Renza

That's great. Great to see you at many virtual interactions, especially over the last several years. Inovio has been top of mind over the years as well, but a lot has changed and you're there along the way. So maybe for those who are not just unfamiliar with the Inovio story, but maybe just revisiting it and getting up to speed, just provide us with an intro to the company and maybe an update on where you are.

Jacqueline Shea

Thanks Greg. So Inovio is a biotech company that's developing DNA medicine. We're developing product candidates across infectious diseases, HPV-related diseases and cancer. We deliver our DNA medicines with a unique proprietary delivery device, CELECTRA and we're currently a late-stage clinical development company with late-stage assets, particularly in the HPV focus space.

So when I look at our pipeline probably top of mind our, INO-3107 candidates for our recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, which is a rare disease caused by HPV 6 and 11 subtypes and also our VGX-3100 program, which has just wrapped up the second of two Phase 3 studies and

