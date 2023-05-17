Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 6:57 PM ETIBEX Limited (IBEX)
IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Darwal - Investor Relations

Bob Dechant - Chief Executive Officer

Karl Gabel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Koning - Baird

Tobey Sommer - Truist

Ryan Potter - Citi

Operator

Welcome to the IBEX's Third Quarter [Full] (ph) Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Please remember that today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Darwal, Investor Relations of IBEX. Sir, you may begin.

Michael Darwal

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that matters discussed on today's call may include forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, financial goals and business outlook, which are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinion as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to revise this information as a result of new developments, which may occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expected and described today. For a more detailed description of our risk factors, please review our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 4, 2022.

With that, I'll turn it over to Bob Dechant, CEO.

Bob Dechant

Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today as we share our third quarter fiscal 2023 results.

Nearly three years have passed since our IPO of August 2020, highlighted by a number of

