IronNet: Near-Term Bankruptcy Filing Might Be In The Cards - Sell

May 17, 2023 8:59 PM ETIronNet, Inc. (IRNT)
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • IronNet remains on life support by long-term shareholder C5 Capital and a number of insiders which have provided more than $20 million in senior secured debt in recent months.
  • IRNT's financial struggles have started to impact operations with key metrics like annual recurring revenue, customers, and calculated billings all down substantially in the most recent quarter.
  • While the exclusivity period has expired in March, negotiations with C5 Capital regarding a proposed going-private transaction continue.
  • Company remains out of compliance with a number of continued listing standards required by the NYSE.
  • A near-term Chapter 11 filing might be in the cards, as there's no apparent need for C5 Capital to use more than $30 million in valuable cash to compensate outside common shareholders. With risk/reward looking increasingly unfavorable, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.
Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Note:

I have covered IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

For a couple of quarters now, I have advised investors to consider selling existing positions in ailing cybersecurity start-up

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

