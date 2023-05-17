Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 8:06 PM ETCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF)
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Camilo Lyon - Chief Investment Officer

Boris Jordan - Executive Chairman

Matt Darin - Chief Executive Officer

Ed Kremer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Matt McGinley - Needham

Scott Fortune - ROTH MKM

Andrew Partheniou - Stifel JMP

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to the Curaleaf Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today’s event is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the floor over to Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer. Please go ahead.

Camilo Lyon

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to Curaleaf Holdings' first quarter 2023 conference call. Today, we are joined by Executive Chairman, Boris Jordan; Chief Executive Officer, Matt Darin; and Chief Financial Officer, Ed Kremer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that the comments on today's call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, which, by their very nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts, and assumptions, including the successful integration of acquisitions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements on certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast in such statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a

