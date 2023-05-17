Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tri Pointe: Very Undervalued Single-Family Homes And Great 2024 Expectations

May 17, 2023 9:17 PM ETTri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
154 Followers

Summary

  • Tri Pointe builds and sells innovative single-family homes in 15 markets in ten states and the District of Columbia.
  • Considering the words of management in Q1 2023, I assumed that we may see cost reductions, and more demand in the future.
  • After the recent rebound in interest rates and low inventory, quarterly guidance from the company includes beneficial market conditions and growth trajectory.
  • In my opinion, further cost reductions and increases in the average sales price of homes delivered in Q1 2023 will likely continue, which may drive FCF growth up.

US Dollar Hundred Bills In Wind

gawrav

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) appears well-positioned to capitalize on high demand in select markets with favorable population growth. I also assumed that targeted pricing and incentive strategies that seemed successful in Q1 2023 would most likely enhance

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-K

Source: Q1 2023 Quarterly Press Release

Source: Q1 2023 Quarterly Press Release

Source: Ycharts

Source: YCharts

Source: Market Screener

Source: Market Screener

Source: Q1 2023 Quarterly Press Release

Source: Q1 2023 Quarterly Press Release

Source: Q1 2023 Quarterly Press Release

Source: Q1 2023 Quarterly Press Release

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-K

Source: Ycharts

Source: YCharts

Q1 2023 Quarterly Press Release

Q1 2023 Quarterly Press Release

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
154 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.