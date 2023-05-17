Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 8:18 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.4K Followers

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marilyn Mora - Head of Investor Relations

Chuck Robbins - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Herren - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Simon Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

David Vogt - UBS

George Notter - Jefferies LLC

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Sami Badri - Credit Suisse AG

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank AG

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Amit Daryanani - Evercore ISI

Operator

Welcome to Cisco's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At the request of Cisco, today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect.

Now I would like to introduce Marilyn Mora, Head of Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Marilyn Mora

Welcome everyone to Cisco's third quarter fiscal 2023 quarterly earnings conference call. This is Marilyn Mora, Head of Investor Relations and I am joined by Chuck Robbins, our Chair and CEO; and Scott Herren, our CFO.

By now, you should have seen our earnings press release. A corresponding webcast with slides, including supplemental information, will be made available on our website in the Investor Relations section following the call. Income statements, full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, balance sheet, cash flow statements and other financial information can be found in the Financial Information section of the Investor Relations website.

Throughout this conference call, we will be referencing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results and we will discuss product results in terms of revenue and geographic and customer results in terms of product orders unless stated otherwise. All comparisons made throughout this call will be made on a year-over-year basis.

The matters we will

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.