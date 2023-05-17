Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Euronext Continues To Deleverage

May 17, 2023 9:31 PM ETEuronext N.V. (EUXTF)ERNXY
Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

  • In Q1, profit reached €96.5 million and was a beat thanks to IPOs (led by Milan and Oslo).
  • A retail platform is planned for trading US and European securities not in the current circuit.
  • Again higher synergies are expected. Non-volume revenue at 58% of the total Q1 turnover. Our buy rating is then confirmed.
In our last publication titled 'Euronext Is Still A Gem' and released in mid-March, we reiterated our long-term positive view on the European exchange player, Euronext N.V. (OTCPK:EUXTF). Here at the Lab, we were surprised about the negative

Mare Evidence Lab
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EUXTF, ERNXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

