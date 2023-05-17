Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

May 17, 2023 9:37 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference May 17, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Obstler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sterling Auty - MoffettNathanson

Sterling Auty

I'm very happy to have with us David Obstler, who's CFO of Datadog. David, thanks for joining us. Really appreciate it?

David Obstler

Thanks a lot, Sterling, for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sterling Auty

Let's just jump in and hit some things head on a -- there's been a lot of concern over macro headwinds, et cetera, and we watched a lot of the public cloud hyperscaler revenue growth deceleration, yet you guys still put up greater than 30% growth in the last quarter. How are you able to outgrow what the hyperscalers are doing?

David Obstler

Yes. Well, we are correlating. We've always said that we are correlated to workloads that are put into the cloud, but there are some differences. One, we are most aligned towards modern development workloads. The evidence of that would be workloads, the applications built with containers, et cetera. And those growth rates have been different than the clouds because they've been higher, because the clouds have a much broader set of workloads they're handling.

Secondly, we have been expanding our platform and from the initial infrastructure to the 17 SKUs we have. And some of our products are synthetic testing, or log ingestion or log into indexing. So as the platform has expanded, the growth rate has been higher than the growth rate of the hyperscalers. And there's also market share with consolidation on the platform that's been a growth driver.

So in some cases, we are correlated, meaning if the hyperscalers are decelerating, we've tended to also decelerate, but we've tended to maintain a higher growth rate than the hyperscalers over time.

