U.S. Stock Market: Staring Into The Abyss?

May 17, 2023 10:48 PM ETDIA, QQQ, SP500, SPY
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.76K Followers

Summary

  • Early warning indicators flagged the risk for a recession already in 2022 - the yield curve, the stock market itself, or housing permits pointed downwards.
  • On the way towards a recession, the next signs would be increasing initial claims, the FED pivot, or the U.S. non-manufacturing PMI declining below 50.
  • And, of course, we should expect the stock market to crash in the coming months, and banks also deserve a very close look as more defaults seem likely.
crash of the stock exchanges

franckreporter

A few weeks ago, I published an article titled “Banking Crisis: The next domino is falling” and while it seemed in the last few weeks like a potential banking crisis was contained, the collapse of First Republic Bank probably led

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

