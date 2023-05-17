Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mr. Market Is Still In Denial Over TINA's Passing

Jesse Felder profile picture
Jesse Felder
4.45K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the stock market rally so far in 2023, the S&P 500 Index has not come close to regaining its all-time high put in early last year.
  • The stock/bond ratio has soared to new highs.
  • It would appear that stocks need bonds to rally hard and soon in order to justify current levels.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Despite the stock market rally so far in 2023, the S&P 500 Index has not come close to regaining its all-time high put in early last year. What has soared to new highs, however, is the stock/bond ratio. In fact, its ascent has

stocks and bonds

This article was written by

Jesse has been managing money for over 20 years. He began his professional career at Bear, Stearns & Co. and later co-founded a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund firm headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Today he lives in Bend, Oregon and publishes The Felder Report.

