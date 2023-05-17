Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lowering Your China Risk

May 17, 2023 11:07 PM ETXC, DGRE, EMMF, TCEHY, TCTZF, XNGSY, XNGSF, ANPDY, ANPDF
Summary

  • Chinese equities have recently been driven by idiosyncratic risks: China’s self-inflicted tech regulations, U.S.-China trade tensions, overbuilding and problems with real estate developers, and COVID-19 lockdowns and questions over the pandemic’s origins to name a few.
  • The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund rebalanced and re-allocated completely away from China, while our Emerging Market Multifactor ETF lowered the weight in China to less than half that of the broad MSCI EM Index.
  • After the rebalance, the ex-ante beta of DGRE to the MSCI EM Index was materially lowered from 0.97 to 0.87.

Economic development in China

gopixa

By Jeremy Schwartz, CFA and Matt Wagner, CFA

When the MSCI Emerging Markets Index launched in January 2001, the market-cap weight of the Chinese equity market was around 7%.

Fast-forward two decades and its weight has ballooned to

Jeremy Schwartz, CFA, Global Chief Investment Officer - WisdomTree

Matt Wagner, CFA, Associate Director, Research - WisdomTree

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.96K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

