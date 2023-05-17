Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 10:28 PM ETBowlero Corp. (BOWL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.41K Followers

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashley DeSimone - ICR, IR

Thomas Shannon - Chairman & CEO

Brett Parker - President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel

Jason Tilchan - Canaccord Genuity

Eric Handler - MKM Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Bowlero Corp. Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

It is now my pleasure to hand over the call to Ashley DeSimone of ICR.

Ashley DeSimone

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Bowlero Corp. third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. During this call, the company may make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements reflect the company's views with respect to future events as of today and are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information.

These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that can cause actual events and results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For further details concerning these risks and uncertainties, please see our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on September 15, 2022, as well as other fillings that the company will make or have made with the SEC such as quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

The company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, during today's call, the company will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe could be useful in evaluating performance. Definitions and reconciliations for non-GAAP measures can

