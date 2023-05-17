Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kontoor Brands: Will International Wholesale Provide Double-Digit Top Line Growth?

May 17, 2023 11:32 PM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)
Summary

  • Kontoor Brands ended 2022 on a high with solid results and a positive outlook for 2023; however, Q1 2023 has been disappointing, missing revenue and EPS expectations.
  • US brand growth is progressing, but sales in China decreased by 34% YoY.
  • Cautious of maintaining FY 2023 forecast amidst challenging macroeconomic environment.

Lee Cooper and Wrangler store

Pe3check

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is a small-cap stock of $2.25 billion, standing its ground in the competitive apparel and accessories industry. While the stock has lost its momentum after a strong Q4 2022 followed by a disappointing

graph

Price return over three years versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Segment overview Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022 (sec.gov)

table

Quarterly earnings history (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative profitability versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Dividend information (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Balance sheet versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Debt information (sec.gov)

table

Quant Rating (SeekingAlpha.com)

