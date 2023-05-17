Commodities: Taking The Long View
Summary
- So far in 2023, commodities have generally not delivered for investors.
- Commodities could remain risky given near-term Fed actions and investor sentiment.
- We believe there are several reasons why the asset class could pick up steam from here.
By Hakan Kaya, PhD
Recent volatility aside, multiple forces could support the commodity asset class over the long term.
So far in 2023, commodities have generally not delivered for investors, with the S&P GSCI Index lagging major stock and bond indices despite persistent inflation and growth risks. However, given what we consider current recession-level prices, we believe there are several reasons why the asset class could pick up steam from here.
First, the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening is likely close to over. The central bank’s monetary actions have been a headwind for commodities over the past 18 months, resulting in a significant decline in lending and, most importantly, the risk appetite of investors. Observing systemic troubles, the Fed may decide it has overtightened and change policy direction—in which case commodities would be in a strong position to capitalize over the rest of the year.
Second, if risk takers change their views and start pricing in slowing growth without a recession, the market could quickly shift its focus from sentiment to fundamentals. News from China, which has been reopening; Europe, which is rebounding from last year's energy crisis; and the U.S., which is deploying “green capex” to pay for ambitious climate goals, may suggest that demand cannot be met by current supply, especially given already low commodity inventories.
Third, U.S. debt dynamics could support demand for some commodities. In our view, leaders will eventually realize, despite the debt-ceiling controversy, that more issuance is needed. Unfortunately, key buyers such as China, Russia and the petrostates may be reluctant to pick up the new bonds for political reasons, while those in other markets may be risk-averse, requiring the Fed to purchase much of the issuance. That could postpone inflation normalization, causing investors to demand hard assets to offset a weakening dollar and gold to manage volatility around debt-ceiling uncertainty.
Beyond the forces discussed above, we see increasing aversion to investing in risky long-cycle investments that are considered ESG-negative, while governments may be reluctant to reduce bottlenecks in the carbon-emitting "dirty" commodity sectors—maintaining supply constraints. And despite recent weakness, we think demand is likely to recover and become progressively stronger, not only due to the return of risk appetite but because of mandates like those found in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and Europe’s Net-Zero Industry Act, which will require the availability of metals and sustainable fuels for economy-wide electrification.
Yes, commodities could remain risky given near-term Fed actions and investor sentiment, but eventually we believe these risks are likely to fade, replaced by pricing of compelling fundamentals.
|
This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.
Discussions of any specific sectors and companies are for informational purposes only. This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. Any discussion of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor and ratings are for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. ESG factors are one of many factors that may be considered when making investment decisions.
Commodity futures and forward contract prices are highly volatile, and the commodity markets can also lack sustained movements of prices in one direction, whether up or down, for extended periods. Participation in a market that is either volatile or trendless could produce substantial losses. Price movements of commodity interests are influenced by, among other factors: changing supply and demand relationships; governmental, agricultural and trade programs and policies; climate; and national and international political and economic events. None of these factors can be controlled by the manager.
Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.
The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.
© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by