CME offices in Chicago. JHVEPhoto

Summary.

My first encounter with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was during a visit to Chicago, another major US financial hub, during a briskly cold November day in 2020.

In the hustle and bustle of various traders darting to and fro, I thought to myself as I looked up at the massive glass and steel buildings of the downtown financial district.. how can someone own not just a piece of a company but a piece of the entire exchange! Better yet, a piece of several exchanges.

Today, in May 2023, I see that buying opportunity.

And the name of the operating company behind exchanges like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, NYMEX, and COMEX?

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)!

After analyzing this stock, my buy rating today is based on its solid dividend growth and upcoming dividend ex-date opportunity in June, successful most recent quarterly earnings results, current price chart showing recent buy signals, and dominant market position in its segment.

A risk to my bullish outlook would be that there is a continued downward trend in equity markets, however the recent headwinds we saw in March in the banking sector does not necessarily affect exchanges themselves as they are not banks.

It Offers a Healthy and Growing Dividend.

One factor I look at when analyzing stocks is what type of dividend income can owning this stock generate.

The following is taken from Seeking Alpha's dividend info for CME Group:

CME Group - Dividend Summary (Seeking Alpha)

The table shows that CME Group currently offers a quarterly dividend of $1.10, and a yield of 2.38%. More importantly, the next ex-div date is coming up in early June. If you are an existing shareholder and will hold on to your shares, you can take advantage of this. If you are new to this stock and snatch up some shares just in time, you can also snag this great dividend.

I also want to compare its yield with other firms that are similar, or in a similar sector.

In comparing with similar firms, their yield is higher than the dividend yield for some of its sector peers like exchange operator Nasdaq (NDAQ) whose current yield is 1.60%, Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) whose current yield is 1.44%, and NYSE owner Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) whose current yield is 1.53%.

Here is the chart showing how the dividend for CME Group has grown since 2021:

CME Group - Dividends History (Seeking Alpha)

As you can see, it went from a quarterly dividend of $0.90 in late 2021, up to $1 in 2022, then going to $1.10 in 2023.

What is interesting to note is that it also offers a "special dividend" once a year. For example, on Jan. 18th its "other" dividend was $4.50. This additional dividend is not something I see from many stocks, and I think it is an added value of owning this stock.

In fact, according to their news release about the January special dividend:

The company will have paid a total of more than $20.5 billion in quarterly and variable dividends since adopting the annual variable dividend structure in the beginning of 2012.

In my opinion, I think a sign of a company in a strong cash position is one which regularly returns capital back to shareholders.

My sentiment on CME Group's dividend offer was echoed in an April article on Seeking Alpha by analyst Leo Nelissen.

"Almost every penny of free cash flow ends up in investors' pockets through its regular quarterly dividend and consistent special dividends," Nelissen remarked.

Its Most Recent Earnings Release was Positive.

One can get a sense of where a company stands by reading the confidence of the CEO's statement after the Q1 2023 earnings release. According to CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy:

As global market participants sought to manage risk across asset classes, we saw a flight to futures, resulting in our second-highest quarterly revenue, highest adjusted net income and highest adjusted earnings per share ever.

Let's take a closer look. The following is from the company's official most recent earnings release for Q1 2023:

CME Group - Q1 2023 results - Revenue (CME Group)

I think that in terms of top-line figures they are impressive, as shown above, coming in with higher quarterly revenue year over year in all three revenue segments, most importantly its main segment which is making money from all the trading on its exchanges.

Below, let's see how they look on the bottom line.

CME Group - Q1 2023 net income (CME Group)

As is shown from their results, they also went up on net income and EPS. This tells me they are managing expenses effectively, not just revenue, which I think is important when evaluating a company.

Next, let's look at their balance sheet:

CME Group - Q1 2023 results - balance sheet (CME Group)

When looking at the balance sheet, although total assets saw a slight drop, so did total liabilities, while total shareholder equity actually increased. It does not appear to me that they have any immediate balance sheet problems, and that is another factor when considering a company, is how healthy the balance sheet looks.

This was echoed by Investopedia in a May 2022 article on how to evaluate a balance sheet:

For investors, the balance sheet is an important financial statement that should be interpreted when considering an investment in a company. The balance sheet is a reflection of the assets owned and the liabilities owed by a company at a certain point in time.

The Current Share Price has Shown Buy Signals.

Since I am giving CME stock a buy rating, you may ask what is a good price point to enter into a position.

For today's example, I will use a very simple to understand concept called the "golden cross".

Take a look at the stock price chart for CME Group as of May 16, with an overlay of the 50 day simple moving average (dark blue line) vs the 200 day simple moving average (dark red line) :

CME Group - Price Chart - 50 day SMA vs 200 day SMA (StreetSmart Edge trading platform.)

According to how Investopedia defines a golden cross strategy:

A golden cross is a chart pattern in which a relatively short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average. The golden cross is a bullish breakout pattern. As long-term indicators carry more weight, the golden cross indicates a bull market on the horizon and is reinforced by high trading volumes. The most commonly used moving averages are the 50-period and the 200-period moving average.

Based on that definition, as you can see in my price chart, I am using the 50 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

A golden cross occurred for this stock in Dec. 2021 corresponding with an extended upward price trend until a "death cross" occurred around June 2022, corresponding with an extended downward price period lasting until April 2023 where the next golden cross occurred, along with an upward price breakout above its 200 day simple moving average that month.

As of the writing of this article, the stock price has already started retreating into a downward trend, and I think another death cross could appear soon to reflect that trend.

However, I think a golden cross will appear again soon after that. Because of this company's strong fundamentals I have outlined already, I have confidence that more investors will buy this stock than sell it going into June, especially investors wanting to snag the June dividend. Looking even more down the road, if the next few earnings results beat analyst estimates, it could also give more tailwind to this stock.

In essence, there is no magic price to buy any stock at, but rather what we do as analysts is look at trends and try to anticipate where that trend will move next. In the example above, one approach could be to buy right before you expect a golden cross to occur.

The Firm Has a Dominant Market Position in its Segment.

This firm, with roots in 1898, also catches my interest as an investor because it is dominant in its market segment which is managing exchanges.

According to CME Group's Wikipedia article, it is the world's largest operator of financial derivatives exchanges.

"In 2022, CME Group futures and options had an average daily volume of 23.3 million contracts," the article says.

You may or may not already know that derivatives are traded as contracts, whose value is linked to the value of an underlying asset.

According to Corporate Finance Institute:

Some of the contracts, including options and futures, are traded on specialized exchanges. The biggest derivative exchanges include the CME Group (Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade), the National Exchange of India, and Eurex. Derivatives can be bought and sold on almost any capital market asset class, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, foreign exchange and even cryptocurrencies.

Understanding how a firm makes its revenue is a prerequisite before I invest in it. Why invest in something if you don't understand their business?

When it comes to owning exchanges, the more trading done means the more money is made by the exchange, regardless of whether those individual traders are profiting or not from their trades.

The modern exchanges of 2023 and going into 2024, I think, are ones that are powered by massive amounts of data, and someone who writes about both financial and tech stocks I think there is massive value in data.. if it is quality and objective data that lets you make informed management or investing decisions.

My viewpoint was outlined nicely by a 2022 article in US News:

Since exchanges don't own the underlying assets that are traded on the venues they operate, they instead generate revenue by charging fees. These primarily include listing and transaction fees on the assets as they change hands. Increasingly, exchanges also make money by charging market data fees. Since they are the central gathering point for buyers and sellers, exchanges have a depth of information on the kinds of activities that are taking place. Sophisticated traders will pay big bucks for this real-time market intelligence.

Risks to my Outlook.

The only risk to my bullish outlook for this stock that I could mention here is that I am wrong about the golden cross trading strategy mentioned earlier, and there is a much longer downward trend than I am expecting.

This is why simply using the golden cross method should not be the only thing considered when trading this stock, nor is it a guarantee of bulls charging soon.

This sentiment was reiterated in an April 2023 analysis by Nasdaq discussing golden crosses:

Usually, it’s bullish. The operative word there is “usually.” Golden crosses are usually bullish. They aren’t always bullish. Since 1950, the S&P 500 has experienced 36 different golden crosses. About 80% of the time, stocks are higher a year later, with an average return of about 10%.

I think if in fact there is an extended downward price trend, it will not be driven by investors rushing to dump CME Group shares, but by panicky investors reacting to an overall bear market in equities, driven by other factors in the economy.

However, even though CME Group falls in the category of "financial" stocks, they are not a bank, and certainly not a regional bank facing depositor outflows and company failures as we saw in March.

If there are further headwinds in the banking sector itself looking forward, which is a possibility, I think the impact to exchanges themselves will be low.

This perspective was also shared by Barron's in a March 2023 article:

Recent market volatility has been especially harsh on bank stocks. Exchanges, however, are one corner of the financial sector that typically fares well in times of uncertainty—and they likely will continue to do so.

Conclusion.

In conclusion, I am reaffirming my current Buy rating on CME Group due to its stable and growing dividends, positive recent earnings results, the current share price showing buy signals recently, and the firm's dominant position in its market sector.

A risk to my thesis is that its stock price continues on a further downward trend, due to overall equity markets becoming bearish and not because of the company's own fundamentals. If the next few quarters of 2023 are full of volatility, the evidence outlined shows that this will actually favor the big exchanges, so here is an opportunity to own a piece of them.