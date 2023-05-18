Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Own A Piece Of The Exchanges By Buying CME Group

May 18, 2023 1:06 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)2 Comments
Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
36 Followers

Summary

  • It offers a healthy and growing dividend.
  • Its most recent earnings release was positive.
  • The current share price has shown buy signals.
  • The firm has a dominant market position in its segment.

CME Group logo sign on the building in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

CME offices in Chicago.

JHVEPhoto

Summary.

My first encounter with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was during a visit to Chicago, another major US financial hub, during a briskly cold November day in 2020.

In the hustle and bustle of

CME Group - Dividend Summary

CME Group - Dividend Summary (Seeking Alpha)

CME Group - Dividends History

CME Group - Dividends History (Seeking Alpha)

CME Group - Q1 2023 results - Revenue

CME Group - Q1 2023 results - Revenue (CME Group)

CME Group - Q1 2023 net income

CME Group - Q1 2023 net income (CME Group)

CME Group - Q1 2023 results - balance sheet

CME Group - Q1 2023 results - balance sheet (CME Group)

CME Group - Price Chart - 50 day SMA vs 200 day SMA

CME Group - Price Chart - 50 day SMA vs 200 day SMA (StreetSmart Edge trading platform.)

Downtown Chicago US

Downtown Chicago US (Author Personal Photo Collection)

This article was written by

Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
36 Followers
Albert Anthony is the pen name of an American and Croatian tech and business / markets columnist who is a Contributor to Seeking Alpha with a focus on the financial and technology sectors specifically. He is also a columnist for Investing.com, and a contributor to Croatian media like Total Croatia News, The Dubrovnik Times, and TimeOut Magazine Croatia. He has been written about in US media such as NJ.com as well, and published a book on Amazon called Leadership and Management: 5 Steps to Increase Productivity (2023 edition). Albert Anthony is a former IT contractor at top 10 US bank Charles Schwab, holds a B.A. from Drew University, and certifications from Microsoft, CompTIA, Corporate Finance Institute, and University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. His investing experience is through a family firm he manages, Albert Anthony and Co, which manages its own capital portfolio focusing on equities and family land / real estate. He runs a YouTube channel as well. Disclosure: Albert Anthony is not a registered financial advisor, licensed broker-dealer, nor currently working for any or managing assets for external clients. His articles do not provide personalized financial advice to any individual or sell any financial products and services, and at the time of writing he does not hold any long or short positions in the companies he is rating, nor is compensated by those companies for rating them. His ratings are a personal opinion in the role of a markets analyst and business writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.