ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. (ZTO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 12:11 AM ETZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)
SA Transcripts
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sophie Li - IR Director

Meisong Lai - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Huiping Yan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Keung - Goldman Sachs

Qianlei Fan - Morgan Stanley

Xu Lu - Citi

Operator

Good day and welcome to the ZTO Express First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sophie Li, Company Secretary. Please go ahead.

Sophie Li

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The company's results and an investor relations presentation were released earlier today and are available on company's IR website at ir.zto.com.

On the call today from ZTO are Mr. Meisong Lai, Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lai, will give a brief overview of the company's business operations and highlights followed by Ms. Yan, who will go through the financials and guidance. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

I remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statement made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause the company's actual results performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement.

Further information regarding this and other risks, uncertainties and factors is included in the

