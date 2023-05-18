Analyzing 13Fs: Michael 'The Big Short' Burry's Big Bet On Regional Banks

Astrid Stawiarz

In today's article, we bring you the latest update in our recurring series based on analyzing 13F filings and the latest moves of some of the world's most renowned funds and asset managers. Our original article on the matter and the main thesis behind it can be accessed through this link.

Scion Asset Management Q1 '23 Heatmap (Quiver Quantitative)

Quarterly Overview

Michael Burry is no stranger to a volatile market, especially one in the financial sector, having made his name in the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent market meltdown. Burry took full advantage of the ongoing banking crisis in Q1 of this year, reshuffling his portfolio so that 7 out of his 25 total holdings were financial stocks. Further to the point, three out of his top 10 holdings now also come from the financial sector, in what seems to be an outsized bet on regional banks. The full disclosure can be read here.

Scion Asset Management reported a significant uplift in their U.S. equity-based assets under management of $56.3 million, due in part to purchases in regional banks like Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) and PacWest (PACW). The fund increased its held assets to more than $103 million, as compared to the previously disclosed $46.3 million in the fourth quarter. In line with his investing style, portfolio turnover has once again been quite significant, having rearranged nearly his entire portfolio since the fourth quarter of last year.

More than half of the holdings from the prior disclosure have already left Burry's portfolio. Out of the nine reported holdings in last quarter's 13F filing, Scion Asset Management exited five of them and reduced their exposure to GEO Group (GEO) and Coherent Corp. (COHR). On the other end, the "Big Short" investor notably expanded his holdings in the two Chinese tech giants, JD.com (JD) and Alibaba (BABA). The quarter also saw Scion add 16 new positions to the portfolio, which constitutes a significant increase from last quarter's activity. Top 10 holdings concentration somewhat decreased when being directly compared to the last quarter, but still remains heavily one-sided, taking up approximately 75% of the reported AUM. Scion Asset Management reported a 100% top-10 holdings concentration in the fourth quarter last year. A snapshot of this quarter's activity can be found below.

Scion Asset Management Quarterly Overview Q1' 23 (Quiver Quantitative)

Expanded Positions

Alibaba and JD.com: were the only two positions expanded during the quarter. "The Big Short" made a rather large bet on the two Chinese e-commerce giants late last year, buying 50,000 shares of BABA and 75,000 shares of JD. After last year's surge in Chinese stocks and some much-needed positive price action, both e-commerce players had a rather disappointing start to the year. Burry doubled down, adding 50,000 more BABA shares and 175,000 shares of JD, propelling the two stocks to the top of the portfolio, with them taking up slightly more than 20% of Scion's disclosed AUM.

New Positions

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Burry bought 125,000 units of SIG for between $66 and $82 per share in what was likely his largest acquisition of the quarter. The shares, which are worth an estimated $8.8 million today, constitute about 9.5% of the fund's current AUM. The company operates as a retail diamond jeweler through its stores, such as Kay Jewelers and Zales. Today, shares traded at $71.29.

Capital One Financial (COF): Perhaps following in the footsteps of another famous investor, Mr. Buffett, who opened a nearly $1 billion position, Burry opened a slightly smaller position of 75,000 shares in Capital One between prices of $88 and $122. That position today is worth around $6.8 million, enough to make up just shy of 7% of the fund. On par with most of the financial sector, COF has lost about 15% since its YTD high in early February and now trades at $91.59.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM): Despite being sometimes critical of big tech and the lofty valuations that can accompany it, Burry opened a sizable position of 100,000 shares in Zoom, buying stock between the prices of $65 and $84. Today, ZM trades at $65.77.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW): This in conjunction with his purchases of (FRCB) and (WAL) are certainly some of Burry's more interesting trades in recent quarters. However, considering his investing style and knack for getting things right in the U.S. financial sector, they are probably worth taking note of, as he also added shares of Capital One, Wells Fargo (WFC), and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) to his portfolio. Additionally, he opened a position of 250,000 units of PACW at some point in Q1, a period in which the stock traded anywhere from below $10 to $30 per share thanks to the regional bank fallout started by the failure of Signature Bank. PACW now trades at around $5.16 per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): Like PacWest and First Republic, WAL was severely affected by the volatility in the regional banking sector from early March of this year. The stock fell as much as 90% over the span of several days in March before rebounding slightly. Nonetheless, Burry opened a position of 125,000 shares in the Southwest U.S.-based bank. Similarly to his PACW trades, Burry could have bought WAL shares at a range of prices; anywhere from below $10 to $80, to be precise. Today, WAL trades at around $32 per share.

First Republic Bank (OTCPK:FRCB): Shares of this now-defunct bank are no longer available on public markets since it was acquired by JP Morgan early on in Q2. That being said, it is worth noting that Burry took up a position in 150,000 shares of FRC in Q1 of this year, an investment that is now likely worth nothing or at least close to nothing. It certainly seems that Burry made a big bet on regional banks despite most of the industry falling around 30% in March. One can only hope he was on the right side of that decline.

Reduced Positions

GEO Group Inc.: GEO is no longer the largest holding in Burry's portfolio after taking the top spot for two quarters in a row. He's now unloaded shares for the second straight quarter, selling another 663,127 shares this time around, bringing its holding concentration to around 3%, down from last quarter's 25%. Following last quarter's disclosure and the reveal of a decreased position from Burry, the stock fell more than 20% over several days. Today, GEO trades at $8.48 per share.

Closed Positions

Qurate Retail (QRTEA): has proven to be quite a popular stock pick among the value investment crowd and the contrarians, with Michael Burry being one of the most respected investors willing to bet on this high-risk, high-reward play. The investment turned out to be nothing short of a disaster. Exposure to QRTEA was cut in Q4 last year, and Burry completely exited the position in the first quarter. The declining video-commerce giant trades at around $0.90 per share as the market digests whether or not it is headed for bankruptcy.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI): had been the second largest position in Burry's portfolio, making up close to 20% as per the fourth quarter 13F filing. Investors have been slowly losing their fate in the merger-arbitrage play with the spread having expanded since we had a chance to discuss it last. The FTC has filed suit in an attempt to block Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE) planned acquisition of BKI. Willing arbitrageurs can now capitalize on a ~35% spread if the deal actually goes through, which does seem to be a less realistic scenario by the day.

Final Overview

Scion Asset Management Top Holdings Q1' 23 (Quiver Quantitative)

Whether or not you are a fan of Michael Burry and his investing style, to see an investor who has been known for his ability to scour the U.S. financial sector for opportunities go all in on regional banking stocks at a time when many others are fleeing is, at least, quite courageous. Interestingly enough, energy and financial stocks have also been dominating our first-quarter insider buying series, with bank and energy insiders stepping up and executing some notable purchases. As we previously mentioned in the quarterly overview section, a large portion of Burry's deployed capital can be attributed to a number of new positions in a number of regional banks, as well as some larger financial entities like Capitol One and Wells Fargo. As a result, we are likely not looking back at one of the best-performing quarters in Scion Asset Management's recent history. Of course, we can't tell what extent his bets have been protected and hedged, but knowing his turnover rate, the next 13F filing will perhaps highlight some significant realized losses for the investing legend.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.