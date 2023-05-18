Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Analyzing 13Fs: Michael 'The Big Short' Burry's Big Bet On Regional Banks

Summary

  • We dive under the hood of one of the most influential hedge fund managers in the world, analyzing Scion Asset Management's moves based on their first quarter 13F filing.
  • The report highlights that U.S. equity-based assets under management have increased by $56.3 million to $103.2 million as compared to the previously disclosed $46.3 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Michael "The Big Short" Burry made a bet on regional banks during the peak of the banking crisis, pouring capital into the likes of First Republic, PacWest, and WesternAlliance.
  • Burry kept just four of his holdings from last quarter, GEO Group, JD.com, Alibaba, & Coherent Corp, as he completely reshuffled his portfolio.
  • Some of the more interesting recent additions include his return to Liberty Latin America and his entry into Coterra Energy, Devon Energy, Signet Jewelers, and Zoom Video Communications.

In today's article, we bring you the latest update in our recurring series based on analyzing 13F filings and the latest moves of some of the world's most renowned funds and asset managers. Our original article on the

Scion Asset Management Q1 '23 Heatmap (Quiver Quantitative)

Scion Asset Management Q1 '23 Heatmap (Quiver Quantitative)

Scion Asset Management Quarterly Overview Q1' 23

Scion Asset Management Quarterly Overview Q1' 23 (Quiver Quantitative)

Scion Asset Management Top Holdings Q1' 23

Scion Asset Management Top Holdings Q1' 23 (Quiver Quantitative)

Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

